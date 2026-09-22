'The Voice' Insider Says Season 30 Coaches Face Divide Between Veterans and Newcomers

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The Voice coaches have reportedly found themselves on opposite sides of a growing rift. An insider close to production told The U.S. Sun, “There is a bit of a divide between the veteran coaches and the new coaches.” However, they added, “The coaches all get along great this season,” and that “Everyone is supportive of each other.”

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'The Voice' Insider Claimed That Some Season 30 Coaches are Still Adjusting to the Show

Source: MEGA Adam Levine returned as a coach for 'The Voice' Season 30.

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Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson made her return to the judges' panel in 'The Voice' Season 30.

“Whereas with Riley and Queen Latifah, they’re brand new to this,” they continued. “Especially Riley, it’s his first big Hollywood type of gig, so it’s not that he’s bad at it, but you can tell he’s more shy and hesitant,” they added. “He’s slowly finding his footing, though,” they amended.

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'The Voice' Insider Claimed That There's No Hostility Between Judges

Source: MEGA Sources said Riley Green is taking time to adjust as a coach on 'The Voice' Season 30.

The Maroon 5 frontman had been a part of the show since its debut in 2011 and remained a pillar since Season 16. Although he stepped away from the judge’s chair after that, he made his return to the show for Seasons 27 and 29 and is returning for Season 30. Meanwhile, Clarkson joined the show in Season 14 and remained seated in the judge's chair until Season 21. She later returned as a coach for Seasons 23 and 29 and is again returning for Season 30. As a result, their experience and approach to coaching differ vastly from the newer coaches.