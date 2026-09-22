'The Voice' Insider Says Season 30 Coaches Face Divide Between Veterans and Newcomers
Sept. 22 2026, Updated 7:09 a.m. ET
The Voice coaches have reportedly found themselves on opposite sides of a growing rift.
An insider close to production told The U.S. Sun, “There is a bit of a divide between the veteran coaches and the new coaches.”
However, they added, “The coaches all get along great this season,” and that “Everyone is supportive of each other.”
'The Voice' Insider Claimed That Some Season 30 Coaches are Still Adjusting to the Show
The judges' panel for Season 30 of The Voice features Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson.
“Adam and Kelly have been doing this so long that it’s become part of their personality and become ingrained in their vocabulary,” the source said.
However, Riley Green and Queen Latifah debuted this season as judges, and it's apparently taking them some time to adjust.
“Whereas with Riley and Queen Latifah, they’re brand new to this,” they continued.
“Especially Riley, it’s his first big Hollywood type of gig, so it’s not that he’s bad at it, but you can tell he’s more shy and hesitant,” they added.
“He’s slowly finding his footing, though,” they amended.
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'The Voice' Insider Claimed That There's No Hostility Between Judges
The Maroon 5 frontman had been a part of the show since its debut in 2011 and remained a pillar since Season 16.
Although he stepped away from the judge’s chair after that, he made his return to the show for Seasons 27 and 29 and is returning for Season 30.
Meanwhile, Clarkson joined the show in Season 14 and remained seated in the judge's chair until Season 21.
She later returned as a coach for Seasons 23 and 29 and is again returning for Season 30.
As a result, their experience and approach to coaching differ vastly from the newer coaches.
However, the insider insisted that the veterans remain supportive of them, and there's absolutely no animosity between the four coaches.
The difference, ultimately, comes down to experience and familiarity.
Per the outlet, Green and Queen Latifah are set to return as coaches for Season 31 of The Voice.
As a result, it could be expected that they will be more familiar with the format by then.
The U.S. Sun also previously reported that Carson Daly, who has hosted the show since its debut season, will not be returning in Season 31.
Instead, Keke Palmer will take over his role in the future season.
The Voice Season 30 premiered on NBC at 8 P.M. ET/PT.
The episodes will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day.