Ella Langley Says Canceled Tulsa Concert After Bomb Threat Was 'Not Worth a Human Life'

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Ella Langley defended her decision to cancel her Tulsa concert after a reported bomb threat, explaining why she put fans' safety first. "I was put in charge of a decision for 15,000 people and I decided to make the decision that I could live with the rest of my life," Langley told the crowd on Saturday night, October 10, at United Supermarkets Arena, per Taste of Country. "Because when it comes to keeping you safe and making sure that this show is a safe place for us to come and enjoy our music, then it will happen," the "Choosin' Texas" singer continued. "But the second, it feels like it's not, I'm not doing it. I'm not doing it because a concert's not worth a human life. It's not," she added.

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Source: MEGA Ella Langley explained her decision to put concertgoers' safety first.

The 27-year-old country singer addressed the cancellation during her October 10 performance in Lubbock, Texas, one day after calling off her sold-out show at Tulsa's BOK Center. The "You Look Like You Love Me" singer also made it clear that she would stand by her choice again. "And so I would have made yesterday's decision ten billion times over," she said. "And I'd do it tomorrow and I'd do it the next day," she added.

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Ella Langley Says Her Faith Helped Her Return To The Stage

Source: MEGA Ella Langley spoke about her faith while addressing fans in Lubbock, Texas.

Per Fox News Digital, she explained that her priorities extend beyond her career and performing for fans. "Because while I'm grateful to get to do what I do, it's not the most important thing in this life," she said. "What's the most important thing in this life is the people around you that love you and that are there for you no matter what," she added. The singer also spoke about gratitude and her Christian faith. "The most important thing in this life is that you wake up every day and feel like, 'You know what, I'm good today. I am so grateful to have woken up today,'" Langley said. "The most important thing in this life, number one, is your relationship with Jesus Christ," she added.

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Ella Langley Canceled Tulsa Show After Reported Bomb Threat

Source: MEGA Ella Langley thanked fans for supporting her and her crew during the Texas show.

Langley announced the cancellation of her Friday, October 9, concert on Instagram about two hours before the scheduled start time. "Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team, the incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight’s show," Langley said in a statement. "This decision was made under the advisement of local authorities, the venue, and my security team," she added.

Source: MEGA Ella Langley's sold-out Tulsa concert at the BOK Center was canceled after a reported security threat.