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Ella Langley Hilariously Rejects Fan Who Asked Her Out: Watch

Image of Ella Langley
Source: MEGA

Ella Langley went viral after giving a brutally direct response to a fan who tried to ask the country singer on a date.

Sept. 26 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

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Ella Langley had a brutally honest response for a fan who tried to score a date with the country singer.

The "Choosin' Texas" artist went viral after TikTok user Tiki decided to shoot his shot while Langley was standing on the other side of a fence, asking the musician how many likes he would need to earn before she agreed to go out with him.

Unfortunately for the hopeful fan, Langley didn't exactly leave the door open for negotiations.

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Ella Langley Rejects a Fan Who Asked Her Out

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Source: @TIKIBEEN1/TIKTOK

The 'Choosin' Texas' singer told the hopeful fan there wasn't 'enough' likes in the world to earn him a date.

In the viral interaction, Tiki shouted to the country star, "Ella, how many likes to take you on a date?"

Langley barely hesitated before delivering her deadpan response: "Not enough in the world."

After getting turned down, Tiki appeared to take the rejection in stride. He turned back to the camera and referenced the famous Wayne Gretzky quote about missing every shot you don't take.

The exchange quickly caught attention online, but Langley later jumped into the comments section to explain that her response wasn't intended to be quite as harsh as it appeared.

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Ella Langley Explains Her Brutal Response

Image of Ella Langley later clarified that her deadpan rejection was intended as 'dark humor' and wasn't meant to come across so harshly.
Source: MEGA

Ella Langley later clarified that her deadpan rejection was intended as 'dark humor' and wasn't meant to come across so harshly.

Langley clarified that she was joking when she shut down the fan's attempt to land a date.

"This was definitely meant as dark humor," she explained, acknowledging that the joke apparently didn't translate because of her facial expression.

Still, the singer made it clear that racking up social media engagement wouldn't necessarily be enough to win her over.

"It takes more than likes on TikTok," she added, reminding fans, "I'm still a human."

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Ella Langley Is Reportedly Dating Tucker Wetmore

Image of The country star is reportedly already off the market, as she's been linked romantically to fellow singer Tucker Wetmore.
Source: MEGA

The country star is reportedly already off the market, as she's been linked romantically to fellow singer Tucker Wetmore.

There was another reason the fan's chances were slim: Langley is reportedly already taken.

TMZ reported earlier this week that the singer is dating fellow country star Tucker Wetmore.

Sources told the outlet the two met through mutual friends and connections within the music industry and had already been dating "for quite some time" before they were recently spotted together in Nashville.

The duo was photographed leaving the NSAI Awards together on Tuesday, September 22, with Wetmore by Langley's side as she celebrated a major career accomplishment.

Ella Langley Has Plenty to Celebrate

Image of Ella Langley has also been celebrating major career success after 'Choosin' Texas' achieved a record-breaking run at No. 1.
Source: MEGA

Ella Langley has also been celebrating major career success after 'Choosin' Texas' achieved a record-breaking run at No. 1.

Langley's love life isn't the only thing getting attention lately.

The singer recently celebrated "Choosin' Texas" spending its 23rd week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, according to TMZ. The achievement broke a record previously held by Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

"Choosin' Texas" first debuted on the chart in November 2025 before becoming Langley's first top 10 hit in January and eventually reaching the top spot.

Langley also celebrated winning Song of the Year at the Nashville Songwriter Awards before being spotted leaving the event with Wetmore — making it a particularly eventful week for the country star.

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