Elle Fanning Goes Topless in Steamy PDA-Filled Photo Dump With Boyfriend Gus Wenner

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Elle Fanning packed on the PDA with boyfriend Gus Wenner while enjoying a sunny getaway. "🌞," Fanning, 28, captioned a series of sultry vacation photos shared on Monday, June 29.

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Elle Fanning Posed by the Pool on Sunny Getaway

Source: @ellefanning/Instagram Elle Fanning went for a minimal vibe when it came to her vacation looks.

The photo series kicked off with the A Complete Unknown actress relaxing by a luxe outdoor pool, as lounge chairs and a cobblestone building set the scenic backdrop. Fanning rocked a fresh-faced look as she donned a red bandana and snapped a selfie while leaning on a ledge. She appeared topless, using her arm to cover her chest seductively.

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Elle Fanning Went Topless on Vacation

Source: @ellefanning/Instagram Elle Fanning flaunted the gorgeous view of her pool.

In another sizzling snap, Fanning sat on the pool's ledge, which faced a gorgeous green mountain-lined valley. The shot captured the Hunger Games star from behind, wearing only white triangle bottoms as she gave a flirty look off-frame. Fanning also included several PDA-filled photos with her boyfriend, Gus Wenner, son of Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner.

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Elle Fanning Posed for PDA-Filled Photos With Her Boyfriend Gus Wenner

Source: @ellefanning/Instagram Gus Wenner and Elle Fanning went public with their relationship in January 2024.

One racy shot captured the couple in a full embrace as they shared a kiss by the water. Fanning rocked wet hair, while her boyfriend, 35, was shirtless, casually carrying a T-shirt over his shoulder. Fanning and Wenner were first romantically linked in November 2023 when they were spotted holding hands. The pair made their relationship official months later when they attended the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2024. The actress isn't shy about showing her love for her partner of nearly three years, calling him "the best" in a January interview.

Gus Wenner Has Dakota Fanning's Seal of Approval

Source: @ellefanning/Instagram Dakota Fanning called Gus Wenner the brother she 'never had.'