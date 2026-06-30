Elle Fanning Goes Topless in Steamy PDA-Filled Photo Dump With Boyfriend Gus Wenner
June 30 2026, Published 6:16 p.m. ET
Elle Fanning packed on the PDA with boyfriend Gus Wenner while enjoying a sunny getaway.
"🌞," Fanning, 28, captioned a series of sultry vacation photos shared on Monday, June 29.
Elle Fanning Posed by the Pool on Sunny Getaway
The photo series kicked off with the A Complete Unknown actress relaxing by a luxe outdoor pool, as lounge chairs and a cobblestone building set the scenic backdrop.
Fanning rocked a fresh-faced look as she donned a red bandana and snapped a selfie while leaning on a ledge. She appeared topless, using her arm to cover her chest seductively.
Elle Fanning Went Topless on Vacation
In another sizzling snap, Fanning sat on the pool's ledge, which faced a gorgeous green mountain-lined valley.
The shot captured the Hunger Games star from behind, wearing only white triangle bottoms as she gave a flirty look off-frame.
Fanning also included several PDA-filled photos with her boyfriend, Gus Wenner, son of Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner.
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Elle Fanning Posed for PDA-Filled Photos With Her Boyfriend Gus Wenner
One racy shot captured the couple in a full embrace as they shared a kiss by the water. Fanning rocked wet hair, while her boyfriend, 35, was shirtless, casually carrying a T-shirt over his shoulder.
Fanning and Wenner were first romantically linked in November 2023 when they were spotted holding hands.
The pair made their relationship official months later when they attended the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2024.
The actress isn't shy about showing her love for her partner of nearly three years, calling him "the best" in a January interview.
Gus Wenner Has Dakota Fanning's Seal of Approval
"We want to be a part of each other's lives and share these fun times and experiences together," Fanning told the outlet. "The future looks bright. I definitely do what kids. I've always wanted kids. I've known that since I was little."
The Rolling Stone chairman reportedly has gotten the "seal of approval" from Elle's big sister, , after they happened to cross paths at the same after-party.
"We were newly dating, and I really cared about him,” Elle recalled in a conversation with . “She turned around, and there he was. They had this whole night of gambling. Dakota was with all of her girlfriends, and I’m getting sent videos. She’s dancing with Gus."
The War of the Worlds, 32, said it was a "great" night, adding, "He’s the brother I never had."