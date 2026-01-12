Elle Fanning Accidentally Interrupts Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Sweet Kiss at the 2026 Golden Globes: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Elle Fanning unintentionally crashed a sweet moment between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 2026 Golden Globes. In a video captured by an outlet, Jenner and Chalamet appeared completely wrapped up in each other as they exchanged quick kisses while seated at their table during the ceremony. The Dune star seemed fully in his own world, even mouthing “I love you” after planting a soft peck on the Khy founder.

Source: Francis Specker/CBS Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shared a sweet moment at the Golden Globes.

Jenner visibly lit up as the pair leaned in for another kiss. Chalamet then kissed her shoulders, while she affectionately rubbed his chest. The Wonka actor went in for yet another smooch before the romantic moment was briefly interrupted by Fanning. The Maleficent actress tapped Jenner on the shoulder to get her attention, and the Sprinter founder immediately beamed when she realized who it was. The two shared a warm hug, and Fanning flashed a smile toward Chalamet afterward.

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of the interaction. “They’re so cute and happy and in love🥹😍,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Elle is a doll 👏 I’d be honored to have her interrupt me.” “They so sweet I can't ❤️,” a third gushed. “I love how happy Elle is for Timmy. ❤️❤️that’s friendship,” a fourth added.

Source: Francis Specker/CBS Elle Fanning accidentally interrupted the couple's kiss.

For the big night, Jenner stunned in a structured silver Ashi Studio gown featuring a corseted fit and beaded neckline. She slicked her hair back into a low ponytail, drawing attention to her oversized diamond earrings. The beauty mogul reportedly wore more than 75 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner shared photos of her look before heading to the event.

Chalamet, meanwhile, kept things sleek in an all-black look. The actor — who later won Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical — wore a crew neck T-shirt layered with a matching vest and suit jacket, both detailed with silver buttons. He finished the ensemble with black Timberland boots and a Cartier necklace.

Source: Kevork Djansezian/CBS Timothée Chalamet praised his 'partner' during his acceptance speech.

During his acceptance speech, Chalamet gave a heartfelt nod to his loved ones. “My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up. Always be grateful for what you have. It has allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here but I would be lying if I didn’t say those moments didn’t make this one that much sweeter. For my parents, for my partner, I love you, thank you so much,” he said, per W Magazine

Source: MEGA Fans loved the pair's cozy interaction online.

This isn't the first time Chalamet referred to Jenner as his “partner.” On January 4, the 30-year-old actor gave her another heartfelt shout-out while accepting Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards.