Ellen DeGeneres Accused of 'Embarrassing' Zendaya and Trying to Make Her 'Sound Like a Failure' in Resurfaced Clip: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres is facing the heat after a resurfaced video has critics calling her out for trying to "embarrass" Zendaya. The Dune actress, 29, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in a resurfaced clip from March 2016, where she discussed living at home with her parents at 20 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya Appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' In 2016

Source: The Ellen DeGeneres Show/YouTube Zendaya appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in March 2016.

"And you're still living at home right?" the former host, 68, asked as Zendaya began laughing. "And is that to save money or ... ?" The Spider-Man star agreed there was a financial "perk," but highlighted that the pros to living with her parents outweighed the cons. "Because me and my parents, I feel like, we have, you know, we've set boundaries. You know we have territories," she recounted. "Once I hit 18, I was like, guys, I need you to just give me a little space. Just so I can, you know, be a teenager, be grown a little bit."

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya Talked the 'Perks' of Living at Home

Source: The Ellen DeGeneres Show/YouTube Ellen DeGeneres questioned Zendaya about living at home as a young adult.

Zendaya said that her parents respected her space, but the arrangement also had its benefits in certain situations. "I don't have to wake myself up, I've got a free ride, you know what I mean, whenever I want," she continued. "So I mean why would I want to give that up?"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Reacted to the Viral Clip

Source: MEGA Social media critics suggested that Ellen DeGeneres tried to 'tease' Zendaya about living at home.

Social media reacted to the viral footage, with many suggesting that the talk show host was trying to humiliate the actress with her teasing. "There's nothing wrong with living with your parent at 20's don't allow anyone deceive, till you are financially stable and decide to move out," a user said via X, while another wrote, "Ellen DeGeneres tried to embarrass Zendaya for living with her parents… and it completely backfired 😭😂. Honestly, it’s normal in most parts of the world." "Zendaya shut that down so smoothly," a third added. "Ellen was trying to make living with parents sound like a failure, but Zendaya flipped it into 'it’s actually a smart setup with respect and perks.'"

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Ended in 2020

Source: MEGA 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' aired for 19 seasons.