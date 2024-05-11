'Lonely' Ellen DeGeneres Is Relishing Using Her New Stand-Up Gig to Air Out Old Grievances: 'Revenge Is Sweet'
Karma always comes back to bite — and Ellen DeGeneres has proven so in her recent return to stand-up comedy.
Last month, the famed comedian took to the stage for the first time in years for a stand-up set at Largo in Los Angeles, Calif. During the show, DeGeneres didn't hesitate to throw shade at the toxic workplace accusations that lead to the cancelation of her talk show in April 2022.
"It's been hard for Ellen to forgive and forget," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the 66-year-old — who was accused of sexual misconduct, racial microaggression and wrongfully penalizing workers for taking medical leave.
"To her, being canceled wasn’t business, it was personal," the insider continued, noting, "if anyone has an axe to grind, it’s her."
After The Ellen DeGeneres show came to an end more than two years ago, things have "been a bit lonely for Ellen," the confidante confessed, revealing the Finding Dory star was left "sad and depressed" as she "learned who her real friends were."
The pain DeGeneres faced not only hurt her, but it also affected the comedian's wife Portia de Rossi's life.
"It was hard for Portia, too. It really put a strain on their relationship," the insider admitted of the lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2008 and first started dating in December 2004.
Now, however, DeGeneres' return to stand-up has given her a chance to prove herself once again.
"Ellen has a sharp wit and she’s telling her story," the source dished. "She’s sorry if it offends anyone but she's being herself."
As for what persuaded her to show the world her funny sense of humor after essentially stepping away from the public eye, "Ellen figured why not," said the insider, who mentioned Ellen’s Last Stand…Up Tour has "allowed her to vent some of her outrage."
- Ellen DeGeneres Had Difficult Time Recovering From Talk Show's Toxic Workplace Scandal: 'It's Hard to Dance When You’re Crying'
- Sharon Osbourne Calls Anna Wintour the 'C-Word' in Epic Gossip Session About Hollywood Heavyweights James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres
- Ellen DeGeneres Doing Stand-Up to Get Back in Hollywood's 'Good Graces': 'It’s an Uphill Battle'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It feels good for Ellen to be back doing stand-up again. She’s finally getting the opportunity to take a few digs," the source gushed, as they declared: "Revenge is sweet."
For those unable to snag tickets to see DeGeneres' act in person, the Mr. Wrong actress reportedly revealed to audience members at a show last month that Netflix will be taping a special this fall.
This will be her first comedy show to air on the streaming service since 2018, when her special Relatable was released on the platform.
Prior to Relatable, DeGeneres hadn't put out a special since 2003.
Star spoke to a source about DeGeneres.