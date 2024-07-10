Ellen DeGeneres Announces She's Quitting Hollywood After Her Netflix Comedy Special Airs Later This Year
Ellen DeGeneres will have one last laugh before she bids farewell to Hollywood.
At her July 1 stand-up comedy show in Santa Rosa, Calif., the actress was talking with fans before her set when she revealed she won't be returning to TV.
"This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done," the actress, 66, declared of her project that will debut later this year.
"Thank you for still caring! Let me catch you up on what's been going on with me since you last saw me," the former talk show host said before cracking countless jokes.
As OK! reported, the Daytime Emmy winner also addressed her toxic workplace scandal during her stand-up show.
"I got kicked out of show business for being mean," said DeGeneres. "I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me.’ Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity."
DeGeneres noted that wasn't the first time people tried to cancel her, hinting that she believes her sitcom Ellen was axed because she came out as a lesbian.
"Next time, I’ll be kicked out for being old," she joked. "Old, gay and mean, the triple crown."
"I can be demanding and impatient and tough," she clarified. "I am many things, but I am not mean."
In 2020, staffers of her eponymous talk show made accusations that they experienced "racism, fear and intimidation" while working for the superstar.
- 'I Can Be Demanding and Tough': Ellen DeGeneres Insists She's 'Not Mean' While Addressing Toxic Workplace Claims During Stand-Up Show
- Ellen DeGeneres Has 'Done a Lot of Reflecting' Since Toxic Workplace Scandal: 'She Feels Renewed'
- 15 Rudest Celebrities People Have Encountered: Jennifer Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres and More
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
DeGeneres issued an apology in the aftermath and vowed to do better.
"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect," she stated.
"Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case," she continued. "And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."
The Ellen DeGeneres Show came to an end in 2022 after 19 years, but she insisted it wasn't because of the scandal.
The drama was tough on DeGeneres, admitting she once felt like "the most hated person in America," but thankfully, wife Portia de Rossi, 51, stood by her side.
Their marriage is as strong as ever, with the couple renewing their vows in 2023. At the time, the Ellen star thought they were having a party for the Arrested Development alum's 50th birthday, but she surprised her with the vow renewal instead.
SFGATE reported on what DeGeneres said at her July 1 comedy show.