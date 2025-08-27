COUPLES Ellen DeGeneres 'Hated’ Male Staffers Speaking to Wife Portia de Rossi on Set, Says Former Employee Source: MEGA Ellen DeGeneres continues to face allegations from former employees, including accusations that she 'hated' male staffers talking to her wife, Portia de Rossi. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 27 2025, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

Ellen DeGeneres continues to face shocking allegations from ex-employees. A former cameraman who spent over a decade working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show told a news outlet that the talk show host, 67, “hated male staffers chatting” with her wife, Portia de Rossi. According to the source, de Rossi, 52, had a special seat reserved for her at tapings, marked by a “gold plaque.”

Former Staffer Said They Avoided Ellen DeGeneres' Wife

Source: MEGA Ellen DeGeneres allegedly disliked male staffers speaking to her wife.

“'And listen — you knew, if you see that golden plaque, stay the h--- away. Portia was nice, she would say ‘Hi.’ But Ellen, she would be in her chair, it would be a commercial break, and if she didn't know you, she would ask about you,” he explained. “You just hoped and prayed you weren't seated by her wife, so you didn't get her attention.” The cameraman said employees tried to avoid the comedian's “death stare,” where her eyes “would get more narrow [and] her cheekbones would stick out.” “'If she stayed looking at you, that was bad,” he recounted. “If she looked away from you, you were probably liked — you were probably ok.”

A Producer Was Forced to Reschedule Child's Surgery

Source: MEGA An employee was allegedly forced to reschedule a major surgery to fit DeGeneres' schedule.

The employee also claimed a high-ranking producer was forced to reschedule their child’s major surgery to suit DeGeneres’ schedule. “The kid had a major surgery — like a bone marrow transplant. It was asked of this particular person if the kid's 'thing' — that's what they referred to it as — was the same week as the Christmas holiday week,” the source explained in an interview published on Tuesday, August 26. “This was a person pretty high up. This person was asked if they could move the procedure around the Christmas holiday week, for Ellen.” The employee said DeGeneres “got exactly what she wanted,” adding, “It was all loyalty to the show, but no loyalty to staff.”

'The Ellen DeGeneres' Show Was Canceled in 2022

Source: MEGA 'The Ellen DeGeneres' show ran for 19 seasons.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show ran for 19 seasons, airing from 2003 to 2022. The end of the show followed a July 2020 Buzzfeed News report, where current and former employees recounted hostility on set, including being penalized for taking medical leave, instances of racial microaggressions and a fear of retribution for raising complaints.

Ellen DeGeneres Addressed Rumors

Source: MEGA Elle DeGeneres addressed workplace rumors in 2021.