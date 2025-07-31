or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ellen DeGeneres
OK LogoNEWS

Ellen DeGeneres' Staffers Were 'Scared to Death' of Her, Claims Adam Carolla: 'She's Not a Nice Person at All'

Photo of Adam Carolla; picture of Ellen Degeneres.
Source: MEGA; The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen DeGeneres was reportedly 'not nice' to her employees.

Profile Image

July 31 2025, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres hasn't beat toxic workplace allegations just yet — as comedian Adam Carolla had nothing nice to say about the talk show star when recalling his experience with her staffers as a guest on the famed production over a decade ago.

During an appearance on the Tuesday, July 29, episode of "After Party With Emily Dashinsky," Carolla opened up about what the atmosphere was like on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as he claimed employees seemed on edge and "scared" to upset the Finding Nemo voice actor.

Article continues below advertisement

Adam Carolla Claims Ellen DeGeneres Staffers 'Cowered' in Fear

Image of Adam Carolla claimed staffers were 'scared to death' of Ellen Degeneres on set of her talk show.
Source: MEGA

Adam Carolla claimed staffers were 'scared to death' of Ellen DeGeneres on set of her talk show.

Carolla said he noticed tension in the air after a segment producer checked in with him before he walked out for his on-air chat with DeGeneres to ensure he wouldn't bring up any discussion about eating meat since the Mr. Wrong actress had been vegan at the time.

After the worker double-checked that Carolla knew not to talk about meat, the Loveline star realized: "I was like, 'Oh, this guy’s scared to death. This guy’s scared.'"

"And he came back 20 minutes later right before I went out, and he’s like, 'OK, but don’t talk about beef or meat or any[thing],'" the radio personality continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Adam Carolla appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2012.
Source: The Elle DeGeneres Show

Adam Carolla appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2012.

Carolla claimed his experiences on Jimmy Kimmel and Jay Leno's late-night shows were much different — noting the hosts were extremely nice and employees overall appeared more relaxed.

"Ellen’s show, people were scared — real scared," he alleged, claiming David Letterman had a similar aura to DeGeneres.

MORE ON:
Ellen DeGeneres

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Ellen DeGeneres hosted 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' from 2003 to 2022.
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres hosted 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' from 2003 to 2022.

Carolla additionally recalled speaking to a writer who had worked for both DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell. The staffer supposedly said DeGeneres was worse to work with than O'Donnell, who the podcaster also accused of being terrible to work with.

"I talked to someone who signed an NDA, so I won’t say his name, but he wrote for Ellen," Carolla explained. "I just went, 'How’s Ellen?' And he said, 'Worst person, uh, worst person — not worst person I’ve worked for, worst person I’ve ever met.'"

"She’s not a nice person at all," Carolla declared. "Everyone was scared of her, which means she’s mean. She’s not gonna be mean to me, I’m a guest on the show, right? I wouldn’t know it from my exchanges, I would know it from how her staff was cowering."

Ellen DeGeneres' Toxic Workplace Scandal Resurfaces

Image of Ellen DeGeneres' talk show ended not long after she was hit with toxic workplace accusations.
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres' talk show ended not long after she was hit with toxic workplace accusations.

DeGeneres was previously hit with toxic workplace accusations in 2020, when a Buzzfeed News report exposed shocking allegations from individuals who at the time worked for the talk show star or did in the past.

The staffers claimed The Ellen DeGeneres Show had a hostile work environment and accused their boss of exhibiting racism, fear, intimidation and sexual misconduct against some producers and the crew.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.