Ellen DeGeneres' Staffers Were 'Scared to Death' of Her, Claims Adam Carolla: 'She's Not a Nice Person at All'

Carolla said he noticed tension in the air after a segment producer checked in with him before he walked out for his on-air chat with DeGeneres to ensure he wouldn't bring up any discussion about eating meat since the Mr. Wrong actress had been vegan at the time.

After the worker double-checked that Carolla knew not to talk about meat, the Loveline star realized: "I was like, 'Oh, this guy’s scared to death. This guy’s scared.'"

"And he came back 20 minutes later right before I went out, and he’s like, 'OK, but don’t talk about beef or meat or any[thing],'" the radio personality continued.