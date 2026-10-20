ENTERTAINMENT Ellen DeGeneres 'Really Misses' Her Talk Show 4 Years After Its Controversial Ending, Says She's 'Thinking' About Returning to TV in the U.K. Source: MEGA Ellen DeGeneres could revive her career with a show in the U.K. Larry Stansbury Oct. 20 2026, Published 11:42 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ellen DeGeneres is missing her days in front of the camera! During a rare appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, October 16, the former daytime talk show host, 68, admitted she misses being on television nearly four years after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended its 19-season run.

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Source: MEGA Ellen DeGeneres revealed that she's considering a possible comeback.

"I've nothing really going on and I really miss being on TV," DeGeneres confessed. The comedian explained that she particularly misses the relationships she developed while working on her long-running program. "I miss a lot about it — laughing with the writers and the audience," she continued. Although DeGeneres has largely stayed away from television since her talk show ended in 2022, she's now considering a possible comeback.

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Ellen DeGeneres Hints at Returning to Television in the U.K.

Source: MEGA Ellen DeGeneres revealed she's been thinking about pursuing new television opportunities overseas.

DeGeneres, who relocated to England with wife Portia de Rossi in 2024, revealed she's been thinking about pursuing new television opportunities overseas. "I think about doing stuff here," she shared, then quipping, "I think it is pretty easy to get on TV here. You have a pottery show, you have a sewing show and you even have a show about people watching TV shows." The former talk show host was referring to British programs including The Great Pottery Throw Down, The Great British Sewing Bee and Gogglebox.

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Ellen DeGeneres' Talk Show Ended Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

Source: MEGA The star insisted it was her decision to step away from the show.

DeGeneres' latest comments came four years after her daytime talk show concluded in May 2022. The show's reputation faced significant scrutiny in 2020 when former and current employees alleged they experienced racism, intimidation and other workplace mistreatment behind the scenes. Following the allegations, WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation, and three senior producers departed the show. She denied the claims against her. In May 2021, she announced that the show's 19th season would be its last. At the time, DeGeneres insisted her decision to step away was driven by a desire for new creative challenges rather than the workplace controversy. "As great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," she told The Hollywood Reporter. The series aired its final episode on May 26, 2022, marking the end of nearly two decades on television.

Ellen DeGeneres Previously Said She Was 'Done' With Hollywood

Source: MEGA The comedian is still reconsidering retirement.