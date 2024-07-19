Ellen DeGeneres 'Acts as If She Didn’t Do Anything Wrong' After Toxic Workplace Scandal: 'She Wasn’t the Bad Guy'
Ellen DeGeneres still doesn't agree with claims she fostered a toxic workplace environment on the set of her hit talk show.
The comedian is trying to move on from the matter roughly four years after current and former employees accused the 66-year-old of mistreating staffers during her time as the star of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020.
"Ellen acts as if she didn’t do anything wrong, that she wasn’t this monster, In her view, she wasn’t the bad guy," a source spilled to a news publication of the Finding Dory voice actor.
DeGeneres recently made a comeback in Hollywood by returning to her stand-up comedy career following the finale of her talk show in May 2022.
One final comedy tour might be the last fans see of DeGeneres in the world of showbiz, as she's reportedly looking to escape Los Angeles altogether and run off into the sunset with her wife, Portia de Rossi.
"This is her swan song," the confidante explained. "When the comedy tour and the Netflix special are over, she’s leaving."
According to the source, DeGeneres and her longtime lover — whom she tied the knot with in 2008 — plan to jet off to Africa after the Mr. Wrong actress finishes up her latest project.
"They’re going to hang out with the locals there and their beloved gorillas," the insider noted in reference to a gorilla sanctuary the couple founded in Rwanda in 2018. "She’s wants to put her time and energy into things that really matter to her and Portia."
De Rossi remained right by DeGeneres' side following the tumultuous aftermath of the toxic workplace scandal and has continued to gush over her wife ever since.
Back in January, the Arrested Development actress shared a sweet tribute in honor of DeGeneres' birthday.
"My darling wife! You continue to amaze me and inspire me. Happy Birthday to the strongest, sweetest, most brilliant person I know. I’m so lucky to be standing next to you as we share this incredible life together. I love you. 💕," de Rossi expressed at the time.
The Australian-American actress also uploaded a heartwarming message for DeGeneres upon conclusion of her beloved talk show more than two years ago.
"To my utterly beautiful, supremely talented, insanely accomplished wife on the day of your final show….I married an icon. I married my idol. I’m so proud of you for making this platform one that not only entertains but inspires and uplifts people," de Rossi expressed in May 2022.
She concluded: "@theellenshow this show will forever be remembered for elevating the worlds' consciousness. I love you."
Star spoke to a source about DeGeneres.