Ellen DeGeneres and Wife Portia de Rossi Plotting to Return to U.S. After Failed U.K. Stay: 'They Miss the Warm Weather and Their Friends'
Dec. 1 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are reportedly planning to head back home to the United States after living in the English countryside for the last year.
The pair settled in the Cotswolds following Donald Trump's 2024 election win.
DeGeneres, 67, and de Rossi, 52, want to move back due to the frigid cold British winters and because the couple "miss their friends" in California, according to Daily Mail.
"Ellen was adamant that she and Portia were going to stay in the U.K. while Trump was in the White House, but evidently she's changed her mind somewhat," an insider told the publication.
"She's been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can't take the winters over there, and Portia wants to act again. They will be here for the holidays and longer by the sound of it," they continued. "Ellen was very clear that they're coming back to California sooner rather than later. They miss the warm weather and their friends."
Before settling down in the Cotswolds, the duo moved into a hilltop mansion in Oxfordshire that had 43 acres of land — enough space for the Ally McBeal actress to ride her horses.
"When we decided to live here full-time, we knew that Portia couldn't live without her horses. We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them," the Ellen DeGeneres Show host once said in an Instagram home tour video.
Despite DeGeneres and de Rossi only planning to stay in the United Kingdom for just three or four months out of the year, they ended up extending their time across the pond.
The Finding Nemo star said in a July interview with English broadcaster Richard Bacon: "We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in.' And we're like, 'We're staying here.'"
She added at the time that the quaint English home was "absolutely beautiful."
This past January, they listed their Montecito, Calif., abode for $29.9 million. The property contains five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.
In March, they put another one of their homes on sale for $5 million, just four years after purchasing it for $2.9 million.