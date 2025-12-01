or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ellen DeGeneres
OK LogoNEWS

Ellen DeGeneres and Wife Portia de Rossi Plotting to Return to U.S. After Failed U.K. Stay: 'They Miss the Warm Weather and Their Friends'

image of The pair settled in the Cotswolds following Donald Trump's 2024 election win.
Source: MEGA

The pair settled in the Cotswolds following Donald Trump's 2024 election win.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 1 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are reportedly planning to head back home to the United States after living in the English countryside for the last year.

The pair settled in the Cotswolds following Donald Trump's 2024 election win.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi wanted to move back due to the frigid cold British winters
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi wanted to move back due to the frigid cold British winters

DeGeneres, 67, and de Rossi, 52, want to move back due to the frigid cold British winters and because the couple "miss their friends" in California, according to Daily Mail.

"Ellen was adamant that she and Portia were going to stay in the U.K. while Trump was in the White House, but evidently she's changed her mind somewhat," an insider told the publication.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Portia de Rossi wants to go back to acting, a source claims.
Source: MEGA

Portia de Rossi wants to go back to acting, a source claims.

"She's been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can't take the winters over there, and Portia wants to act again. They will be here for the holidays and longer by the sound of it," they continued. "Ellen was very clear that they're coming back to California sooner rather than later. They miss the warm weather and their friends."

Before settling down in the Cotswolds, the duo moved into a hilltop mansion in Oxfordshire that had 43 acres of land — enough space for the Ally McBeal actress to ride her horses.

MORE ON:
Ellen DeGeneres

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of The duo also miss their friends and sunny California.
Source: MEGA

The duo also miss their friends and sunny California.

"When we decided to live here full-time, we knew that Portia couldn't live without her horses. We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them," the Ellen DeGeneres Show host once said in an Instagram home tour video.

Despite DeGeneres and de Rossi only planning to stay in the United Kingdom for just three or four months out of the year, they ended up extending their time across the pond.

The Finding Nemo star said in a July interview with English broadcaster Richard Bacon: "We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in.' And we're like, 'We're staying here.'"

image of This past January, they listed their Montecito abode for $29.9 million.
Source: Mega

This past January, they listed their Montecito abode for $29.9 million.

She added at the time that the quaint English home was "absolutely beautiful."

This past January, they listed their Montecito, Calif., abode for $29.9 million. The property contains five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

In March, they put another one of their homes on sale for $5 million, just four years after purchasing it for $2.9 million.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.