Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Renew Wedding Vows In Romantic Surprise Ceremony Officiated By Kris Jenner

In the video of their vow renewal — which was held at the Ally McBeal star’s birthday party at the couple's home — De Rossi, 50, was seen re-wearing her white wedding dress from their first nuptials.

DeGeneres, 65, appeared completely shocked by the party-turned-ceremony after her wife walked through the crowd of people to meet her in the middle of the room in her wedding dress. While DeGeneres tried to process what was occurring, De Rossi led her to the other side of the room, where they were met by Jenner.