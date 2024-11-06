Donald Trump Wins 2024 Presidential Election Against Kamala Harris
The race to the White House has come to an end: Donald Trump has been elected president of the United States of America.
An official winner was declared after voting closed nationwide on Tuesday, November 5, following months of candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris hosting rallies across the country.
Trump won against Harris, bringing in 277 electoral cotes total. He won the key states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
This was Trump's third time campaigning to be U.S. commander in chief. The Republican politician first ran for president in the 2016 election against former First Lady Hillary Clinton.
While his Democratic opponent at the time won the popular vote, Trump was declared the winner after receiving 304 votes from the Electoral College compared to Clinton's 227.
In 2020, Trump tried to run for a second consecutive term, though he ultimately came up short against President Joe Biden.
The election quickly turned infamous after Trump tried to claim there had been "interference" in the counting of votes. He insisted there was no way he lost to Biden, and even encouraged his supporters' attack of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 to try and overturn the election.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ever since losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump, 78, vowed to fight for reelection in 2024. While he and his running mate, J.D. Vance, were initially running against President Biden, the 81-year-old stepped down from running in July before endorsing his VP for the position.
"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden captioned an Instagram post at the time. "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."
Harris, 60, accepted the nomination and immediately started campaigning, as she was only a few months away from the election at hand.
In August, Harris announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate during a rally in Philadelphia, Penn., stating: "He’s the kind of person who makes people feel like they belong and then inspires them to dream big. ... That’s the kind of vice president America deserves."
Upon choosing Vance as his VP, Trump wrote via his social media platform, Truth Social: "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio."
Vance quickly became hated by Democrats due to his controversial Project 2025 agenda and past rude remarks claiming the country was being run by a bunch of "childless cat ladies."
Several celebrities rallied together on both sides of the election, with artists like Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen and more all formally endorsing Harris for president.
Trump also received numerous celebrity endorsements from stars including Amber Rose, Elon Musk, Jason Aldean, Harrison Butker, Kodak Black, Russell Brand, Savannah Chrisley and others.