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Ellen DeGeneres Pranks Kris Jenner in Hilarious Reunion Video

split photo of Ellen DeGeneres & Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA;@krisjenner/Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres pulled another hilarious prank on Kris Jenner during their Mallorca vacation.

July 27 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Ellen DeGeneres has delivered another dose of laughter, this time to her friend Kris Jenner. In a video shared on Instagram on June 6, Jenner, 70, reacted with shock and humor as DeGeneres, 68, executed a classic prank reminiscent of her daytime talk show antics.

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image of Ellen DeGeneres startled Kris Jenner during a vacation in Mallorca by hiding behind a wall.
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres startled Kris Jenner during a vacation in Mallorca by hiding behind a wall.

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Source: @krisjenner/Instagram
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In the video, DeGeneres hides behind a wall in a Mallorca vacation home, where both women are enjoying a getaway with their partners. As Jenner strolls around the corner in a flowing caftan, DeGeneres jumps out and screams.

Jenner responds with an exclamation, “What the f--- is wrong with you?” followed by laughter.

“You f------ a------! Oh my god!” she adds, visibly shaken yet amused.

As laughter fills the room, Jenner admits, “I have shivers all over my f------ body!”

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image of Kris Jenner quickly laughed off the prank and later shared the clip on Instagram.
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner quickly laughed off the prank and later shared the clip on Instagram.

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Despite her initial fright, Jenner quickly shares the prank on her Instagram, captioning it, “@ellendegeneres still at her shenanigans… it never gets old.”

The video sparked a flurry of comments from friends and family, including Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq and Kimora Lee Simmons, who expressed their amusement through laughing emojis.

Khadijah wrote, “I love yalls relationship,” and quoted Kris’ startled reaction, “‘…Shivers all [over] my body…’”

The playful exchange highlights the enduring bond between Ellen and Kris, a friendship built on shared laughter and fun.

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image of Kris Jenner frequently became one of Ellen DeGeneres' favorite prank targets.
Source: TheEllenShow/Instagram

Kris Jenner frequently became one of Ellen DeGeneres' favorite prank targets.

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Ellen’s penchant for pranks dates back to her talk show, which aired from 2003 to 2022. Throughout her career, she surprised guests like Pink with unexpected antics, including a man dressed as a cockroach, and startled Jake Gyllenhaal with the haunted doll Annabelle. The Kardashian-Jenner family often became targets of her humor, including a memorable moment when she confronted Kim Kardashian with a live spider on stage.

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Among all her friends, Kris has been a frequent victim of Ellen’s playful pranks. From singing in her ear to unexpected jump scares, their comedic history is well-documented and cherished by fans.

Following the conclusion of her talk show, Ellen has taken a step back from the spotlight, relocating to a farmhouse in the Cotswold region of England with her wife, Portia de Rossi, in November 2024.

They made the move shortly after the re-election of Donald Trump.

Ellen expressed her feelings about the political climate, stating, “We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis.”

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image of Ellen DeGeneres recently relocated to the English countryside with wife Portia de Rossi after the 2024 U.S. presidential election.
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres recently relocated to the English countryside with wife Portia de Rossi after the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

While the couple has purchased a $27.4 million home in Montecito, Calif, reports suggest they intend to maintain their residence in the U.K.

An insider revealed, “They are still planning to live full-time in the U.K. but will spend a few months of the year in Montecito.”

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