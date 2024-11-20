Ellen DeGeneres and Wife Portia De Rossi Move to England Weeks After Donald Trump's Presidential Election Win
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have officially left the United States.
Two weeks after President-elect Donald Trump, 78, won the 2024 election, it's been confirmed by sources that the former talk show host and the Arrested Development actress moved into a home in Southwest England.
The stars' new property is said to be in Cotswolds, which is roughly two hours from London. Sources dished the pair bought the home before the votes were counted. However, the sources said they were already "very disillusioned" with the idea of another Trump presidency and wanted to "get the h--- out" of the country.
As OK! previously reported, DeGeneres, 66, was an open supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris and donated $3,300 to her campaign earlier this year. On August 22, the television host took to her Instagram to endorse her for POTUS.
"There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!!" she captioned a photo of Harris. "I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president."
However, Trump declared his victory in the early hours of Wednesday, November 6.
"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond. And now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal," he said at the time. "We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible."
DeGeneres and de Rossi, 51, aren't the only public figures who considered leaving the country after the election. As OK! previously reported, America Ferrera is also headed to the U.K. soon, per an insider.
"She thought the country she lived in was better than that," the insider explained, referring to Ferrera's disappointment with the election results. "She is going to continue to have a presence in the U.S. for work purposes and to fight for Latinas and women, but she will be overseas for family and to benefit her kids' education."
Since Trump's 2016 election campaign, many celebrities including Amy Schumer, Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen, Cher and Samuel L. Jackson have suggested they would also leave the United States.
"I am certainly considering a house in Italy," Sharon Stone said this past July. "I think that's an intelligent construct at this time."
TMZ reported DeGeneres moved to England.