Ellen DeGeneres and Wife Portia De Rossi Move to England Weeks After Donald Trump's Presidential Election Win

The stars' new property is said to be in Cotswolds, which is roughly two hours from London. Sources dished the pair bought the home before the votes were counted. However, the sources said they were already "very disillusioned" with the idea of another Trump presidency and wanted to "get the h--- out" of the country.

As OK! previously reported, DeGeneres, 66, was an open supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris and donated $3,300 to her campaign earlier this year. On August 22, the television host took to her Instagram to endorse her for POTUS.

"There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!!" she captioned a photo of Harris. "I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president."