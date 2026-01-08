or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Ellen DeGeneres
OK LogoCOUPLES

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Move Back to California and Buy $24.7 Million Home After Fleeing to England Following Donald Trump's 2024 Win

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and California beach
Source: mega

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are California girls once more!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have crossed back over the pond.

Though the couple fled to England in the wake of Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election, a new report revealed the pair recently moved into a Montecito, Calif., mansion.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's New Home in California

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have moved back to California from England.
Source: mega

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have moved back to California from England.

Records revealed the stars actually scooped up the $27.4 million pad in November 2025, but since the property was never officially on the market, the transaction was kept secret.

North Hillcrest on Patreon revealed the spouses bought the 8,700-square-foot home from the comedian's old Hollywood pal Brian Grazer. The producer first picked up the three-acre space in 2012 for just $7.6 million.

The massive abode also features a tennis court, four-car garage and a vast garden.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The couple bought the home from producer Brian Grazer for $27.4 million.
Source: mega

The couple bought the home from producer Brian Grazer for $27.4 million.

When DeGeneres was asked in 2025 if Trump's win played a role in their choice to relocate, she confirmed, "Yes."

"We got here the day before the election, and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ … And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here,"' she explained.

MORE ON:
Ellen DeGeneres

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Couple 'Loved' Their England Countryside Home

Photo of The comedian said they liked that England offered 'a simpler way of life.'
Source: mega

The comedian said they liked that England offered 'a simpler way of life.'

"We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here," she insisted. "Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks."

DeGeneres called the English countryside "absolutely beautiful" and said the duo was enjoying a "simpler way of life."

The stars actually lived in two different homes while they were overseas.

"When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn't live without her horses. We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them," the Ellen alum told the Wall Street Journal of why they found another pad.

The Stars Grew Homesick

Photo of The stand-up comic admitted Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election win played a role in her decision to leave the U.S.
Source: mega

The stand-up comic admitted Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election win played a role in her decision to leave the U.S.

Despite enjoying their quieter lifestyle, the couple began feeling homesick, with an insider hinting at their return late last year.

"She's been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can't take the winters over there, and Portia wants to act again. They will be here for the holidays and longer by the sound of it," one source told an outlet. "Ellen was very clear that they're coming back to California sooner rather than later. They miss the warm weather and their friends."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.