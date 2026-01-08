Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Move Back to California and Buy $24.7 Million Home After Fleeing to England Following Donald Trump's 2024 Win
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have crossed back over the pond.
Though the couple fled to England in the wake of Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election, a new report revealed the pair recently moved into a Montecito, Calif., mansion.
Inside Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's New Home in California
Records revealed the stars actually scooped up the $27.4 million pad in November 2025, but since the property was never officially on the market, the transaction was kept secret.
North Hillcrest on Patreon revealed the spouses bought the 8,700-square-foot home from the comedian's old Hollywood pal Brian Grazer. The producer first picked up the three-acre space in 2012 for just $7.6 million.
The massive abode also features a tennis court, four-car garage and a vast garden.
When DeGeneres was asked in 2025 if Trump's win played a role in their choice to relocate, she confirmed, "Yes."
"We got here the day before the election, and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ … And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here,"' she explained.
The Couple 'Loved' Their England Countryside Home
"We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here," she insisted. "Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks."
DeGeneres called the English countryside "absolutely beautiful" and said the duo was enjoying a "simpler way of life."
The stars actually lived in two different homes while they were overseas.
"When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn't live without her horses. We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them," the Ellen alum told the Wall Street Journal of why they found another pad.
The Stars Grew Homesick
Despite enjoying their quieter lifestyle, the couple began feeling homesick, with an insider hinting at their return late last year.
"She's been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can't take the winters over there, and Portia wants to act again. They will be here for the holidays and longer by the sound of it," one source told an outlet. "Ellen was very clear that they're coming back to California sooner rather than later. They miss the warm weather and their friends."