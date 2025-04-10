Ellen Pompeo Says She's Been 'Dying' to Do 'Something Else' for Years as She Gushes Over Her Role in 'Good American Family'

After two decades of portraying the iconic Dr. Meredith Grey, Ellen Pompeo steps into uncharted territory with a new role in the limited series, Good American Family, and she couldn’t be more excited!

"I've been dying for something else to do for years," she declared in a candid interview with The New York Times.

"I’ve always wanted another opportunity. I finally have it. Yes, it’s scary. It might be the craziest, dumbest thing. But I’m going to trust in the universe," she added.