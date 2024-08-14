18 Celebrities Who Died From Overdoses — From Amy Winehouse to Heath Ledger and More

Amy Winehouse died at the age of 27 in her London home on July 23, 2011. Aside from dealing with long-term bulimia, she also faced drug and alcohol addiction in the years leading to her death.

Prior to her passing, she was admitted to rehab several times and had several near-death experiences. While she already saw progress in her recovery journey, her alcoholism soon claimed her life following an accidental alcohol poisoning.

"It is some relief to finally find out what happened to Amy. We understand there was alcohol in her system when she passed away; it is likely a build up of alcohol in her system over a number of days. The court heard that Amy was battling hard to conquer her problems with alcohol and it is a source of great pain to us that she could not win in time," her parents, Mitch and Janis, wrote in a statement.