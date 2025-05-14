Ellie Goulding Shows Off Her Six-Pack Abs in Lacy Lingerie: Photos
Ellie Goulding is toning up for summer.
The "Lights" singer, 38, stripped down to black, lacy lingerie in a sizzling selfie on Tuesday, May 13.
The musician mugged for the camera in a mirror selfie that appeared to be taken from her hotel room. Her toned physique was on full display as she rocked a tiny black thong and bra top.
Elsewhere in the photo dump, she gave a behind-the-scenes look at her gym routine. The pop star wore a head-to-toe black ensemble, paired with a baseball cap, in the gym as she squatted beside a large medicine ball.
She showed off her toned arms in a separate, black-and-white photo, rocking biker shorts and a tank top at Washington Square Park in New York.
Ellie Goulding's Recent Adventures
When she wasn't getting her summer body on lock, Goulding was busy in the recording studio, at an art museum, riding a Citi Bike, and reading NEXUS: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI by Yuval Noah Harari.
She also posted a bathroom snap with her bestie Sarah Jane Nader, Brooks Nader's sister and star of the upcoming Hulu series Love Thy Nader.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ellie kicked off her photo dump with a glam selfie, wearing lip liner and a smokey eye. She took the image from above as she laid on a couch in a white tank top and black jeans, paired with a stack of gold necklaces.
The Grammy Award nominee captioned her post, "Ill save my love for you," before listing out a recap of all the people, places and things featured in the carousel:
"A newly discovered NYC
Yves Klein
Ed ruscha
Sarah Jayne [sic] nNader
Labubu from Madison
Kiddo Riley and Jake
Non matching underwear per usual."
Fellow musician and "10 Things I Hate About You" singer Leah Kate commented "so gorg" on the social media share, which featured "Beautiful Baby" by Elizabeth playing in the background.
Ellie Goulding's Workout Routine
Ellie gave another peek at her pre-summer workout routine on April 30 with a Reel of boxing practice. Although she started off the video giggling, she quickly snapped into beast mode and threw several jabs and punches at her coach. At the end of the video, set to "Int'l Players Anthem" by UGK, she collapsed on the floor in exhaustion.
"Girl therapy," she wrote underneath the exercise routine as several fans flooded the comments section with fire emojis.
On April 23, she published a similar black-and-white boxing Reel with a different coach, writing, "I got pretty girls and they like to fight too."