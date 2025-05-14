or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Ellie Goulding
OK LogoPHOTOS

Ellie Goulding Shows Off Her Six-Pack Abs in Lacy Lingerie: Photos

Photo of Ellie Goulding
Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram

Ellie Goulding stripped down for a revealing mirror selfie in lingerie.

By:

May 14 2025, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ellie Goulding is toning up for summer.

The "Lights" singer, 38, stripped down to black, lacy lingerie in a sizzling selfie on Tuesday, May 13.

Article continues below advertisement

ellie goulding six pack abs lacy lingerie photos
Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram

Ellie Goulding bared her toned body.

The musician mugged for the camera in a mirror selfie that appeared to be taken from her hotel room. Her toned physique was on full display as she rocked a tiny black thong and bra top.

Elsewhere in the photo dump, she gave a behind-the-scenes look at her gym routine. The pop star wore a head-to-toe black ensemble, paired with a baseball cap, in the gym as she squatted beside a large medicine ball.

She showed off her toned arms in a separate, black-and-white photo, rocking biker shorts and a tank top at Washington Square Park in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

Ellie Goulding's Recent Adventures

ellie goulding six pack abs lacy lingerie photos
Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram

Ellie Goulding is close friends with Sarah Jane Nader.

When she wasn't getting her summer body on lock, Goulding was busy in the recording studio, at an art museum, riding a Citi Bike, and reading NEXUS: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI by Yuval Noah Harari.

She also posted a bathroom snap with her bestie Sarah Jane Nader, Brooks Nader's sister and star of the upcoming Hulu series Love Thy Nader.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Ellie Goulding

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

ellie goulding six pack abs lacy lingerie photos
Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram

Ellie Goulding shared a black-and-white snap from NYC.

Ellie kicked off her photo dump with a glam selfie, wearing lip liner and a smokey eye. She took the image from above as she laid on a couch in a white tank top and black jeans, paired with a stack of gold necklaces.

The Grammy Award nominee captioned her post, "Ill save my love for you," before listing out a recap of all the people, places and things featured in the carousel:

"A newly discovered NYC

Yves Klein

Ed ruscha

Sarah Jayne [sic] nNader

Labubu from Madison

Kiddo Riley and Jake

Non matching underwear per usual."

Fellow musician and "10 Things I Hate About You" singer Leah Kate commented "so gorg" on the social media share, which featured "Beautiful Baby" by Elizabeth playing in the background.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram

Ellie Goulding has been spending a lot of time in NYC.

Ellie Goulding's Workout Routine

Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram

Ellie Goulding does boxing workouts.

Ellie gave another peek at her pre-summer workout routine on April 30 with a Reel of boxing practice. Although she started off the video giggling, she quickly snapped into beast mode and threw several jabs and punches at her coach. At the end of the video, set to "Int'l Players Anthem" by UGK, she collapsed on the floor in exhaustion.

"Girl therapy," she wrote underneath the exercise routine as several fans flooded the comments section with fire emojis.

On April 23, she published a similar black-and-white boxing Reel with a different coach, writing, "I got pretty girls and they like to fight too."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.