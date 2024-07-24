Ellie Goulding Shows Off Her Slim Figure in Skimpy Outfit as She Soaks in the Gorgeous Sunset: Watch
Ellie Goulding had an epic beach day!
On Tuesday, July 23, the “Lights” singer shared a sultry video of herself enjoying the ocean in nothing but a sports bra and a pair of shorts.
In the clip, the newly single blonde beauty, 37, showed off her curves as she splashed in the water wearing a pink top and black bottoms. The star smiled as she glowed in the orange and yellow sunset.
“What makes you feel 🆓?” Goulding penned alongside the footage.
Fans then gushed over the Grammy-nominated artist in the comments section.
“This is so beautiful! After all these years of listening to your music, your voice is still so special to me!” one user shared, while another added, “Omg I love you foreverrrrr 🔥❤️😍.”
A third person raved: “This is so beautiful so proud of you 🤍🤍.”
As OK! previously reported, this is just one of many steamy posts from the star since she announced her separation from ex Caspar Jopling in February.
Just last week, on July 18, the mother-of-one — who shares Arthur, 3, with Jopling — received a slew of compliments for uploading shirtless photos to Instagram in promotion of her new song.
In the still, the star wore black pants and no top as she ran through a field of flowers.
“U look stunning,” one supporter penned, while another said, “This is gorgeous!”
Goulding seems to be having the time of her life since her split, which she revealed via social media at the start of the year.
“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” she explained. “We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons' best interests at heart.”
“We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further. Thank you,” the celeb continued.
The 32-year-old art dealer shared a similar sentiment in his own post.
“I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie’s current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear,” he wrote. “Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago.”
“Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private,” Jopling confessed.
“Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this – and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie’s privacy,” the father-of-one said.