OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Ellie Goulding
OK LogoPHOTOS

Ellie Goulding Shows Off Her Slim Figure in Skimpy Outfit as She Soaks in the Gorgeous Sunset: Watch

Photo of Ellie Goulding.
Source: MEGA

Ellie Goulding showed off her figure along with the caption, 'What makes you feel free?'

By:

Jul. 24 2024, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ellie Goulding had an epic beach day!

On Tuesday, July 23, the “Lights” singer shared a sultry video of herself enjoying the ocean in nothing but a sports bra and a pair of shorts.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram

In the clip, the newly single blonde beauty, 37, showed off her curves as she splashed in the water wearing a pink top and black bottoms. The star smiled as she glowed in the orange and yellow sunset.

“What makes you feel 🆓?” Goulding penned alongside the footage.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans then gushed over the Grammy-nominated artist in the comments section.

“This is so beautiful! After all these years of listening to your music, your voice is still so special to me!” one user shared, while another added, “Omg I love you foreverrrrr 🔥❤️😍.”

Article continues below advertisement
ellie goulding shows off slim figure skimpy outfit soaks sunset watch
Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram

Ellie Goulding shared the video while referencing her new song 'Free.'

Article continues below advertisement

A third person raved: “This is so beautiful so proud of you 🤍🤍.”

As OK! previously reported, this is just one of many steamy posts from the star since she announced her separation from ex Caspar Jopling in February.

Article continues below advertisement

Just last week, on July 18, the mother-of-one — who shares Arthur, 3, with Jopling — received a slew of compliments for uploading shirtless photos to Instagram in promotion of her new song.

In the still, the star wore black pants and no top as she ran through a field of flowers.

Article continues below advertisement
ellie goulding shows off slim figure skimpy outfit soaks sunset watch
Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram

Ellie Goulding has been sharing many sultry photos since her split from Casper Jopling.

MORE ON:
Ellie Goulding
Article continues below advertisement

“U look stunning,” one supporter penned, while another said, “This is gorgeous!”

Goulding seems to be having the time of her life since her split, which she revealed via social media at the start of the year.

Article continues below advertisement

“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” she explained. “We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons' best interests at heart.”

“We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further. Thank you,” the celeb continued.

Article continues below advertisement
ellie goulding shows off slim figure skimpy outfit soaks sunset watch
Source: @elliegoulding/Instagram

Ellie Goulding glowed in the light of the stunning beach sunset.

Article continues below advertisement

The 32-year-old art dealer shared a similar sentiment in his own post.

“I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie’s current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear,” he wrote. “Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

“Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private,” Jopling confessed.

“Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this – and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie’s privacy,” the father-of-one said.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.