Kailyn Lowry's Son Elliot Rivera Reveals How Dad Jo and Family Reacted to Him Coming Out: 'It Was Very Awkward'

Elliot revealed Jo found out he was gay after being “outed” by a classmate in fifth grade but noted he wasn’t “fully out” until seventh grade.

“There are certain things that bother me, like when people talk about you, or my relationship with my dad ,” Elliot shared, as people have surmised online Jo would have an issue with Elliot's sexuality. “Like, just let me speak about it myself. You don’t need to say any of that…You don’t know me. You see me on social media and whatever, but you don’t hear me, you don’t know who I am unless I tell you. Unless I show you.”

“My grandma, I love her to death,” Elliott began. “But, I didn’t love how she kind of brought religion into it…it was just very odd to me because before she started talking about that, she asked me about my beliefs, and I told her I’m not really spiritual and she started to bring God into the situation and I just thought it wasn’t necessary and it wasn’t related. She also kind of mentioned, like, I shouldn’t go and tell people that I’m gay because I don’t know who I am yet. She said it very subtly. It wasn’t direct. That’s what she was saying basically.”

Due to her reaction, Elliot revealed he avoided talking about his sexuality with Janet for a while.

“At the time, I wouldn’t,” he said. “But now I think that, since I’ve gotten older and I’m still gay, she realizes now that I am who I am and that’s not going to change. It’s OK now. She won’t do that anymore. But I think at the time it was hard for her. She didn’t know how to approach it.”