Elon Musk's Alleged Drug Use Exposed: Donald Trump's Pal Abused Ketamine and Ecstasy While on the Campaign Trail
A new report is alleging Elon Musk used drugs on a “large scale” while on the campaign trail for Donald Trump in 2024.
According to a news outlet, Musk allegedly took so much ketamine that his bladder ended up damaged and was an avid user of ecstasy and magic mushrooms. He also allegedly carried a box around with him chock full of pills, including Adderall, according to a photo multiple media outlets state they were privy to.
Elon Musk Admitted to Ketamine Use
It's unclear if Musk continued partaking in drugs while leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but the reports touches upon Musk’s erratic behavior, such as his infamous Nazi salute in January.
“If you’ve used too much ketamine, you can’t really get work done, and I have a lot of work," he previously said in March 2024.
Insiders told a different story, though, insisting the Tesla CEO took ketamine almost daily and mixed it with recreational drugs.
'Bad Behavior'
The media outlet noted Musk was made aware in advance when random drug tests would be happening at his company SpaceX.
“Elon has pushed the boundaries of his bad behavior more and more,” Philip Low, a former friend of Musk dished.
Elon Musk Exits DOGE
Musk is set to join Trump for a press conference on May 30, as it will be his final day working for the administration. The billionaire was only set to lead DOGE for 130 days.
"I am having a Press Conference tomorrow at 1:30 P.M. EST, with Elon Musk, at the Oval Office," Trump posted on Truth Social on May 29. "This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific!"
Musk took to X on May 28 to share, “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."
As The White House got ready for Musk’s departure, press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that DOGE leaders are “each and every member of the President’s cabinet and the president himself.”
She also shared they are “wholeheartedly committed to cutting waste, fraud and abuse from our government."