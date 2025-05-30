Elon Musk's Alleged Drug Use Exposed: Donald Trump's Pal Abused Ketamine and Ecstasy While on the Campaign Trail

A new report is alleging Elon Musk used drugs on a “large scale” while on the campaign trail for Donald Trump in 2024.

According to a news outlet, Musk allegedly took so much ketamine that his bladder ended up damaged and was an avid user of ecstasy and magic mushrooms. He also allegedly carried a box around with him chock full of pills, including Adderall, according to a photo multiple media outlets state they were privy to.