SNL's Chloe Fineman Calls Elon Musk 'Mr. Nazi Salute' 2 Months After She Bashed Him for Making Her Cry on Set

"I'm gonna come out and say at long last that I'm the cast member that [Musk] made cry, and he's the host that made someone cry. Maybe there's, others," she revealed in a TikTok. "You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing this sketch."

Fineman, 36, said after going through the sketch, Musk "stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and you were like, 'It's not funny.'"

"I waited for you to be like, 'Haha, J.K.,'" she noted. "No — then you started pawing through my script, flipping each page like, 'I didn't laugh. I didn't laugh one time.'"