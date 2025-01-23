SNL's Chloe Fineman Calls Elon Musk 'Mr. Nazi Salute' 2 Months After She Bashed Him for Making Her Cry on Set
Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman is doubling down on her dislike for Elon Musk.
Two months after the TV star revealed the Tesla founder made her cry on set when he hosted the series in 2021, he was accused of doing a hand gesture that some felt mimicked a Nazi salute.
His move prompted the comedian to take to her Instagram Story to once again bash the controversial star.
"Remember when I got in trouble for calling out mr. nazi salute? Ya, no regrets," she declared.
In November 2024, a report stated that Musk, 53, was "butt hurt about SNL and his impression" when he hosted a few years ago. His words sparked Fineman to come forward and reveal costar Bowen Yang's past claim about a host making a cast member cry was referring to her.
"I'm gonna come out and say at long last that I'm the cast member that [Musk] made cry, and he's the host that made someone cry. Maybe there's, others," she revealed in a TikTok. "You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing this sketch."
Fineman, 36, said after going through the sketch, Musk "stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and you were like, 'It's not funny.'"
"I waited for you to be like, 'Haha, J.K.,'" she noted. "No — then you started pawing through my script, flipping each page like, 'I didn't laugh. I didn't laugh one time.'"
Fineman didn't identify the sketch in question but confirmed it did make it to air, sharing, "I actually had a really good time and I thought you were really funny in it, but, you know, have a little manners here, sir." The comic wound up deleting her post shortly after.
At the time, the businessman responded to her claims by noting on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, "Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs. I was worried."
"I was like d--- my SNL appearance is going to be so f------ unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!!" he continued. "But then it worked out in the end."
As far as Musk's controversial gesture at a post-inauguration event, he replied via social media of the allegations, "Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired."
The dad-of-12 followed up by brushing off the scandal with jokes, tweeting, "Don’t say Hess to Nazi accusations! Some people will Goebbels anything down! Stop Gőring your enemies! His pronouns would’ve been He/Himmler! Bet you did nazi that coming."