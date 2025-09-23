Elon Musk's Father Errol Accused of Sexually Abusing 5 of His Children and Stepchildren

Article continues below advertisement

Errol Musk, Elon Musk’s 79-year-old father, has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren since 1993, according to a new bombshell report. The news outlet that initially received the intel claimed Elon may not have mentioned his father much during his time serving in Donald Trump’s administration due to these allegations. They also noted Elon’s family members have reached out to him for help, and he has taken action on occasion.

Errol Musk Denied the Allegations Against Him

Errol Musk dismissed the allegations as “false.” He also shared responses with another news outlet addressing questions from the original publication that investigated the claims, calling them “nonsense” and “absolute rubbish.” According to the initial report, which claimed Errol “maintains a powerful grip over much of the family,” the first accusation against him came in 1993 when his 4-year-old stepdaughter told family members he touched her. 10 years later, she claimed she caught him smelling her dirty underwear, adding some of her brood had accused him of abusing two of his daughters and stepson.

Errol Musk Claimed the Accusations Against Him Are 'Nonsense'

Although three investigations were opened by law enforcement, two ended without action. It’s uncertain what happened to a third. “There was no evidence because this is nonsense,” Errol said in a statement, insisting “the reports are false." He also claimed family members were “putting the children up to say false things," as they're trying to extort Elon.

Elon Musk Rarely Comments on His Father

While Elon rarely comments on his father — and did not comment on these allegations— he spoke about him in a 2017 interview, noting he’d done “almost every evil thing you could possibly think of." “I felt sorry for my father, because my mother had all three kids. He seemed very sad and lonely by himself. So I thought, ‘I can be company,’” he said of why he opted to live with his father while his youngest siblings stayed with his mother. “I didn’t really understand at the time what kind of person he was … It was not a good idea,” he elaborated. While he didn’t give specific examples, he noted his dad “will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil.”

