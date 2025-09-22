Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Conversation Revealed by Lip Reader as They Bury the Hatchet at Charlie Kirk's Funeral
Sept. 22 2025, Published 10:56 a.m. ET
Did Donald Trump and Elon Musk finally put their feud to rest?
On Sunday, September 21, the president and the Tesla billionaire were spotted side by side at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, held at a packed sports stadium in Arizona. Cameras caught the two shaking hands as Musk sat down next to Trump during a break between speeches.
Lip reader Nicola Hickling shared with an outlet what appeared to be said in the brief but telling exchange.
While clapping, Trump tapped Musk’s knee and told him, “All good.”
Hickling explained that Trump leaned in further and added, “I think we should stop this and say something now.”
At one point, she said, “Donald turns to [UFC CEO] Dana [White] and says, ‘Did you know about this?’”
Trump then friendly tapped Musk’s arm before the business mogul exited.
The alleged public truce comes after months of sharp back-and-forth between the pair. Their fallout started when Musk blasted Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” back in June, calling it a “disgusting abomination” in a fiery post on X.
“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” Musk wrote, warning the bill would balloon the deficit to $2.5 trillion and saddle Americans with crushing debt.
He doubled down days later, posting, “Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America! ENOUGH,” alongside a chart showing decades of rising national debt.
Musk even chimed in with a “100” emoji under a fan’s post that said his critique wasn’t about “Right vs. Left” but about “the Establishment vs. the People.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Things only escalated after Musk’s exit from his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Trump went on Truth Social, blasting his former ally, writing, “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”
Musk fired back with a shocking claim, posting, “Time to drop the really big bomb. @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”
By July, Trump wasn’t ruling out taking action against his ex-pal. When pressed by reporters on whether he’d consider deporting Musk, the former president replied, “I don't know, we'll have to take a look.”
Trump later added, “We might have to put DOGE on Elon. DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon.”
Despite the drama, Musk kept hammering the spending bill, claiming it would “destroy millions of jobs” and cause “immense strategic harm.”
He warned it amounted to “political suicide for the Republican Party.”
The billionaire’s frustration echoed earlier comments he made before his government exit, telling CBS News the bill “increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it.”
Trump also weighed in weeks later during “The Scott Jennings Show” on September 2.
When asked about Musk, he offered a mix of criticism and praise.
“He’s got 80 percent super-genius, and then 20 percent he’s got some problems,” Trump said. “When he works out the 20 percent, he’ll be great.”
Without naming specifics, Trump added Musk has “some difficulties,” but made it clear he still has a soft spot for him. “But I like him. I always liked him. I like him now.”
When Jennings asked if the two were in contact, Trump sidestepped but insisted Musk’s political future is clear.
“I don’t think he has a choice,” Trump said. “So what’s he going to do? He’s gonna go with the radical left lunatics? They’re lunatics. I don’t think he has a choice. He’s a man of common sense; he’s a good man.”