Elton John Fumes Over AI Copyright Plan, Calls U.K. Government 'Absolute Losers'
Elton John isn't holding back when it comes to the U.K. government's plans to make copyright exceptions for tech firms, amid backlash toward artificial intelligence (AI) usage in the entertainment industry.
In a fiery interview with BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, the music legend slammed the proposal, calling ministers "absolute losers" and accusing them of betraying artists by potentially allowing AI companies to use creative content without fair compensation.
The controversy flared up after the government rejected a set of amendments proposed by the House of Lords. Those changes would have forced AI developers to reveal the data they use to train their generative systems — programs that scan huge amounts of online material to mimic human-created content. Without those transparency rules in place, critics fear AI firms could freely exploit artists' work.
"If ministers go ahead with this, they're basically committing theft — thievery on a massive scale," John said.
The Lords' amendment had strong backing, passing by a wide margin in a vote earlier this week. But when the House of Commons overturned the proposal, backlash from the creative community was swift and loud.
"The House of Lords voted more than two to one in our favor," John explained. "But the government basically shrugged it off, like, 'Well, the old folks like me can afford it.'"
For John, the bigger concern is what this means for younger artists who don't have the legal firepower or resources to take on big tech. He warned that if lawmakers don't change course, they risk "robbing young people of their legacy and their income." He also didn't mince words about Prime Minister Keir Starmer, urging him to "wise up," and calling Technology Secretary Peter Kyle "a bit of a moron."
"I'm ready to fight this all the way," John added. "We're not backing down."
He's not alone in the fight. Playwright James Graham also weighed in, saying that while government officials claim to value creativity, there's a real sense of "complacency" — or worse, a tendency to prioritize the interests of Silicon Valley over British talent.
Artists across the U.K. are worried, and with good reason. Tom Kiehl, CEO of UK Music, said the government is "on the brink" of selling out the nation's music industry to American tech giants. "If AI systems are allowed to plunder musicians' work, it could seriously damage the future of our creative industries," he warned.
In a show of unity, John joined more than 400 artists — including Beatles icon Paul McCartney — in signing an open letter to the Prime Minister. The letter calls for updated copyright laws that better protect creators in the age of AI. McCartney himself previously warned that without clear rules, the industry could turn into a copyright "Wild West."
Responding to the backlash, a government spokesperson said they're working to ensure both the creative and tech sectors can "flourish." They added that a full consultation is underway and promised to consider all sides of the debate.