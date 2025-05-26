Elton John Fumes Over AI Copyright Plan, Calls U.K. Government 'Absolute Losers'

The controversy flared up after the government rejected a set of amendments proposed by the House of Lords. Those changes would have forced AI developers to reveal the data they use to train their generative systems — programs that scan huge amounts of online material to mimic human-created content. Without those transparency rules in place, critics fear AI firms could freely exploit artists' work.

"If ministers go ahead with this, they're basically committing theft — thievery on a massive scale," John said.

The Lords' amendment had strong backing, passing by a wide margin in a vote earlier this week. But when the House of Commons overturned the proposal, backlash from the creative community was swift and loud.