Donald Trump Claims Democrats Used 'Artificial Intelligence' to Create Montage of His Various Gaffes on Campaign Trail
Former President Donald Trump has made baseless allegations against House Democrats, claiming they used "Artificial Intelligence" to create a montage showing his alleged lack of mental acuity.
This accusation arose after New York Representative Jerry Nadler presented a video during a hearing aiming to debunk Trump's claims that he is more mentally equipped than President Joe Biden.
Representative Nadler's video featured a compilation of Trump's verbal slip-ups and memory failures, intended to point out that Republicans shouldn’t be accusing “anyone of cognitive decline” if Trump is their guy.
The clips shared included some of Trump's infamous flubs, such as: "One of the great memories of all time, Viktor Orban. Did anyone ever hear of him? He’s the leader of Turkey," and "By the way, they never report the crowd on January 6th. You know Nikki Haley. Nikki Haley is in charge of security."
In response to this display, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to express his discontent. Trump's response read: "The Hur Report was revealed today! A disaster for Biden, a two tiered standard of justice. Artificial Intelligence was used by them against me in their videos of me. Can't do that Joe!"
Currently, there's no evidence to support Trump's claim of the use of "A.I." in the creation of the video. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, no concrete proof has been provided to back up these assertions.
During the presentation of the video, Representative Nadler highlighted Trump's repeated failures to avoid criminal liability and questioned his mental state.
Nadler's statement during the hearing was as follows: "That is a man who is incapable of avoiding criminal liability. A man who is wholly unfit for office. And a man who, at the very least, ought to think twice before accusing others of cognitive decline."
Several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared their thoughts on the montage, calling it a "one-to-one" comparison to Biden's mental decline.
One user shared the aired clip in a post that read, "This is epic. Rep. Swalwell just played this minute-long montage featuring Trump’s gaffes and mental decline. The best part about it? He forced Fox to carry it live to their audience too."
Another user commented, "Isn't it great that the only two viable candidates we have are both bumbling old idiots."
A third person wrote, "Dems showed up with receipts this time."