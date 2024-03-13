Donald Trump Claims Democrats Used 'Artificial Intelligence' to Create Montage of His Various Gaffes on Campaign Trail

During the presentation of the video, Representative Nadler highlighted Trump's repeated failures to avoid criminal liability and questioned his mental state.

Nadler's statement during the hearing was as follows: "That is a man who is incapable of avoiding criminal liability. A man who is wholly unfit for office. And a man who, at the very least, ought to think twice before accusing others of cognitive decline."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!