OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Elton John
OK LogoNEWS

Elton John Confirms He Will 'Never Be Touring Again' After 52 Years of 'Pure Joy Playing Music': 'There's No Going Back'

elton john confirms he will never be touring again after years of pure joy playing music pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 28 2024, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

When Elton John sang "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" in Stockholm in July 2023, he meant the lyrics literally.

The famed singer recently confirmed the final concert of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Sweden last summer was definitely the conclusion of his touring days, as the 77-year-old wants to focus on time with his husband, David Furnish, and their two children, Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11.

Article continues below advertisement
elton john confirms he will never be touring again after years of pure joy playing music
Source: mega

Elton John confirmed he will 'never be touring again.'

In a new interview with a news outlet published Thursday, June 27, John confidently answered "no" when asked if he would ever consider touring again.

The "Tiny Dancer" singer's hubby, 61, helped elaborate on John's firm decision to retire, explaining: "We’ve got our sons, you know, they’re getting into their teenage years now. We don’t want to miss anything. We want to be present for that."

Article continues below advertisement
elton john children
Source: mega

Elton John shares sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, with his husband, David Furnish.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s sort of a key decade, I think, in a child’s life," Furnish continued. "He’s been doing it for 60 years, so it’s nice to have that time to spend at home with family."

The "Rocket Man" hitmaker chimed back into the conversation to admit he was pleased with the way he wrapped up his final tour.

Article continues below advertisement

"The last show in Stockholm on the farewell tour after Glastonbury, I got in the car and went, 'Yes! Yes!' We went out on the biggest high, just the way I wanted to, and there’s no going back [after] that," he declared.

At the time, John thanked his crowd full of fans for a "magical" finish to his touring life while expressing gratitude for his "wonderful" career.

Article continues below advertisement
elton john children
Source: mega

The dad-of-two wants to focus on spending time with his kids.

Article continues below advertisement

"Fifty-two years of pure joy, playing music. How lucky am I to play music? But I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, the CDs, the albums, the cassettes. But more importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows. And you know how much I love to play live. It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys. You’ve been absolutely magnificent. Thank you," the "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" vocalist told the audience.

Elsewhere in his and Furnish's joint interview, John noted that while he'll "never be touring again," there's always room for a "one-off" performance in the future.

MORE ON:
Elton John
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"But that’s miles away. I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, everything," the dad-of-two clarified.

John and Furnish have been together for decades — though they technically married one another twice.

Article continues below advertisement
elton john confirms he will never be touring again after years of pure joy playing music
Source: mega

Elton John wrapped up his final tour in July 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

The longtime lovers first met in the early '90s, however, at the time, two men tying the knot was not yet legal in the United Kingdom. Regardless of marital laws, John proposed to Furnish in March 2005. By then, the U.K. allowed for the implementation of civil partnerships between gay couples. The spouses would become the first to do so.

Fast forward to 2014, the country's justice system finally ruled in favor of same-s-- marriage, allowing for John and Furnish to officially say "I Do" during a December wedding ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Entertainment Tonight interviewed John and Furnish.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.