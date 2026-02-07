EXCLUSIVE Elton John Consumed by OCD-Style Cleanliness Blitz After Fans Trolled Him Over 'Filthy' Oven Source: MEGA Elton John is reportedly obsessed over cleaning after his fans trolled him over his grubby oven. Aaron Tinney Feb. 7 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Elton John has turned what should have been festive cheer into a pointed act of domestic theatre after fans seized on what they branded a "filthy" oven in the kitchen of his U.K. mansion, prompting what insiders tell OK! has become a series of near-obsessive clean-up rituals.

Source: MEGA Elton John went viral for his 'filthy' oven.

The episode began in late November, when the "Rocketman," 78, shared a playful Instagram video filmed at his $5.8 million Windsor home to the soundtrack of "Step Into Christmas." Shot in the kitchen he shares with his husband, David Furnish, 63, and their sons, Zachary, 15, and Elijah, 13, the clip showed John opening drawers and cupboards as the song rang out. But it was a fleeting glimpse of the oven interior that captured disproportionate attention. Fans quickly zeroed in on the appliance, with jokey comments piling up about grime on the oven door. While many praised the normality of the scene, others were less forgiving.

Source: MEGA Elton John is married to David Furnish.

One insider said the reaction struck a nerve that has sparked "OCD-style" behavior in the singer. "Elton found it funny at first, but the sheer fixation on cleanliness got under his skin," our source said. "It flipped a switch and suddenly it became about proving a point." John soon responded directly on social media. In a follow-up video, he addressed the criticism head-on, saying: "Hello people, it's Elton John here. A couple of weeks ago, I did some videos in this kitchen about how crazy 'Step Into Christmas' was driving me, and it got an incredible response, which I was quite startled about."

Source: @eltonjohn/Instagram Elton John addressed the criticism about his cleaning habits.

He continued: "But a lot of the response was negative about how dirty my oven was, my oven door, my oven window, and I can assure you that I don't have anything dirty in this house, I've never had anything dirty. I'm not a dirty person, so to prove that I don't have anything dirty, I'm going to do something to show you." Days later, John posted another clip, this time wearing pink feathered Marigold gloves as he vigorously scrubbed the oven door. "Look, I've got the cleanest oven door in Windsor!" he declared, leaning into the absurdity of the moment. But a source close to the singer said the exaggerated cleaning spree was deliberate. "He was leaning into the joke, but also couldn't stand the idea that people thought his home was grubby. It became almost an OCD-style blitz, though done with a wink." John's Windsor estate, Woodside, has been his refuge for decades.

He bought the property in 1974 for around $550,000 after the runaway success of his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album. Though largely private, the house is known for its eclectic interiors, packed with art, antiques, and ornate furnishings. Decorating, John has admitted, borders on compulsion. Reflecting on his relationship with his home, he once said: "When I came out of rehab 10 years ago, I realised that life is so much more beautiful than my house reflected."He added: "I wanted a normal life, a traditional country house, and (interior designers) Andrew Protheroe and Adrian Cooper-Grigg created that for me at Woodside."

Source: MEGA Elton John bought the property in 1974 for around $550,000.