Awkward! Elton John Allegedly Peed Into a Plastic Bottle at Shoe Store After He Was Told There Was No Bathroom, Shop Owner Claims
When you gotta go, you gotta go!
A shop owner in France accused Elton John of whipping out a plastic bottle and peeing into it while in the middle of a shoe-shopping trip.
Ryan Sukkar — who owns the store Sugarkikz located in Nice, France — revealed the "Your Song" artist stopped by his shop on Monday, July 8, with his two sons, Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, and a single bodyguard.
John allegedly asked if there was a public restroom that he could use, but when he was told there wasn't one available, Sukkar claimed he took a plastic bottle from his security guard and proceeded to relieve himself into it a few steps away.
The 77-year-old allegedly left several drops of urine on the shop floor and asked for a towel to clean it up.
The whole scene resulted in Sukkar feeling both "shocked and frustrated" by the bold act, particularly because he said he had no idea who the singer was when he initially came into the store. According to Sukkar, when he asked what the older man did for a career, John simply replied, "I'm Elton John."
The owner then did a Google search and realized how truly famous the singer was — bathroom-related faux pas or not.
After purchasing a few pairs of sneakers, John posed for a photo with his two boys, which Sukkar later uploaded the store's Instagram Story. He captioned the post, "Thank you, Mr. Elton John," and punctuated it with a heart emoji.
This comes shortly after John confirmed he would never be touring again, so he could live out his golden years spending time with his husband, David Furnish, and their two children.
"We’ve got our sons, you know, they’re getting into their teenage years now. We don’t want to miss anything. We want to be present for that," Furnish explained in a recent interview with John. "It’s sort of a key decade, I think, in a child’s life. He’s been doing it for 60 years, so it’s nice to have that time to spend at home with family."
The shop owner spoke with TMZ about John's visit.