PHOTOS Frail Elton John, 78, Receives Help From Husband David Furnish on a Yacht After Singer Admits He Cried Thinking About His Mortality Source: MEGA Elton John seemed fragile as he vacationed on a yacht in France with husband David Furnish. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 25 2025, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Elton John placed his health issues aside to enjoy summer on a luxe yacht. The "Rocket Man" singer, 78, soaked in the sun with husband David Furnish during a lavish boat day on Sunday, August 24. The duo held hands as they climbed on the boat, joined by actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, in France.

Source: MEGA Elton John and David Furnish vacationed in France.

John sported a blue button-down with his initials monogrammed on the front pocket. He paired the casual beach day attire with his signature glasses and blue pearl necklace. Meanwhile, Furnish rocked a green and white printed polo with shorts, a wide-brimmed hat and a large brown tote. The singer appeared to be slightly off balance as he moved around the boat. He leaned forward, clutched his partner's hand and extended his arm out to the side to ensure he didn't fall.

Source: MEGA Elton John stumbled around a yacht.

John's lavish boat day comes amid health concerns, as he has spoken openly about his mortality. During a March episode of the "Smartless" podcast, he admitted he cried for 45 minutes while thinking about dying soon. "When you get to my age, which is near 100, you think, 'How much time have I got left?’ And you’ve got children, you’ve got a wonderful husband — you just think about mortality," he revealed. That same month, John once again reflected on his death during a one-night only performance at the London Palladium. "On my tombstone, I want nothing to do with 'Crocodile f------- Rock'. I just want it to say: 'He was a great dad,'" he reflected.

Source: MEGA Elton John talks openly about his lingering death.

A source admitted that it's "certainly alarming when Elton talks so openly about his own mortality." "At times it does seem a bit like a morbid obsession, but by all accounts, he’s actually in a very good headspace," the insider insisted.

Source: MEGA Elton John is blind in one eye.

In December 2024, the award-winning artist disclosed that he has gone fully blind in one eye. "As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight," he said during The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical charity gala night performance in London. "I haven’t been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed it."

Source: MEGA Elton John has been married to David Furnish for over 10 years.