'Fragile' Elton John’s Vision Battle Is 'Surrounded by Love' as A-Listers Reach Out Amid Health Woes

Elton John may have troubling eyesight issues that have left the music legend in distress, but the 78-year-old finds himself and his devoted husband David Furnish surrounded with love and encouragement during this challenging time.

"Elton has done so much over the years to help others, not just with his charities, but also behind the scenes to help other artists get a leg up, he's so loving and welcoming," an insider told Closer.

"He's also huge in the recovery community so when a person in the public eye is struggling with any sort of addiction it's not unusual for Elton to get in touch to offer support and guidance. He always keeps it so discreet, very few people even know but the ones he has helped remember," they added.