'Fragile' Elton John’s Vision Battle Is 'Surrounded by Love' as A-Listers Reach Out Amid Health Woes
Elton John may have troubling eyesight issues that have left the music legend in distress, but the 78-year-old finds himself and his devoted husband David Furnish surrounded with love and encouragement during this challenging time.
"Elton has done so much over the years to help others, not just with his charities, but also behind the scenes to help other artists get a leg up, he's so loving and welcoming," an insider told Closer.
"He's also huge in the recovery community so when a person in the public eye is struggling with any sort of addiction it's not unusual for Elton to get in touch to offer support and guidance. He always keeps it so discreet, very few people even know but the ones he has helped remember," they added.
With love pouring in, the support for John is "coming back to him tenfold."
The insider added, "Brandi Carlile, who he's incredibly close to, has been checking in constantly. Lady Gaga sent flowers and long voice messages. Liz Hurley's been calling David just to make sure they're both OK. Chappell Roan is someone he FaceTimes with all the time; before it was him giving her support but now it's flipped and she's worrying over him."
Fellow rock icons are jumping in as well, offering their solidarity to the "Hold Me Closer" crooner.
"Even his contemporaries like Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, and Rod Stewart have reached out. It's overwhelming for Elton, but in the best way. He might be fragile, but he's feeling surrounded by love, the insider said.
In September 2024, John revealed the health crisis impacting his vision. "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye," he disclosed on Instagram. "I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
John also gushed over the medical team for being there for him.
"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far," he said.
Fast forward to April, and the "Rocket Man" singer shared a candid update that revealed the emotional toll of his condition. "I can’t read. I can’t see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I’m used to soaking it all up. It’s distressing," John shared, referring to Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, whom he shares with Furnish, 62.
"You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I’m lucky to have the life I have. I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here," he added.