Elton John's Shocking Health Update: Singer Confirms He's Lost His Eyesight After 'Severe' Infection
Elton John revealed a sad update about his health on Sunday, December 1.
While attending The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical charity gala night performance in London, he said: "As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed it."
The father-of-two also gave a shout-out to his other half, David Furnish, for being by his side through the ups and the downs.
"To my husband, who's been my rock because I haven't been able to come to many of the previews … it's hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight," he shared, per a video posted via TikTok.
“And, boy, it sounded good tonight! OK! Thank you for coming!” he said, referring to the audience who attended the event.
After wrapping up his speech, Furnish assisted him as he exited the stage.
John composed the original score for the West End event, which features Tony nominee Vanessa Williams as the iconic Miranda Priestly.
As OK! previously reported, the “Rocket Man” singer opened up about his eyesight issues over the summer.
"I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," the dad-of-two shared via Instagram after discussing the infection.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far," he continued.
Just days before the musical show, John gave more insight into his condition.
“It’s been a while since I’ve done anything. I just have to get off my backside,” he explained during a Good Morning America interview on November 25. “I unfortunately lost my eye sight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France.”
The musician continued: “It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest. But I’m kind of stuck in the moment, because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know. Because I can’t see a lyric for start.”
Still, the iconic performer is staying optimistic about his current situation.
“There’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay,” John, who called himself the "luckiest man in the world," said, who shares two sons, Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 12, with Furnish.
“I’m so proud of the documentary. I’m proud of my sons. I’m proud of my attitude towards myself and what’s going on. I’m just very lucky, and I’m very grateful," he added as he promoted his upcoming film, Elton John: Never Too Late.
The flick, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 13, delves into the icon's extraordinary 50-year career leading up to his historic final North American performance at Dodger Stadium in 2022.
Daily Mail first reported on the news.