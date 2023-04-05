Elvis Presley's Night Of Passion With Marilyn Monroe — Why He Turned Her Down

Raphael tried to organize a private meeting for the duo, and his pals helped. The Memphis Mafia (his gang of hangers-on) convinced Presley to go to stage 23 and ask Monroe out. “Elvis approached her in his usual self-deprecating way, his soft baritone edged in southern charm. ‘Hello, my name is Elvis Presley. How are you, Miss Monroe?’” author Alanna Nash wrote in her book Baby, Let’s Play House. Monroe smiled in a way that said she liked the way Presley filled out his trousers, wrote Nash.

But once Monroe noticed all the hangers-on watching the “private” interaction she declined the invitation. “Elvis asked her if she would like to come to a party that he was giving the next night,” said Raphael. “She looked at the guys and said ‘I’m sorry. I can’t, but thank you’ and kind of dashed away. He was very embarrassed, but I think she turned him down because she felt it was too public.”

But Presley wasn’t about to give up. “Two weeks later, Elvis called me and said, ‘I want you to pick up Marilyn,’” said Raphael, who went on to tell the details of the fascinating story.