Emily Blunt Admits Kissing Certain Male Costars Made Her Want to Throw Up: 'I've Definitely Not Enjoyed Some of It'

She also insisted that having natural chemistry with a costar isn't necessary to sell the romance to the audience.

"I’ve been doing this long enough," she said. "I could have chemistry with this water bottle at this point. You know how to conjure it. But it’s just easier when you have a natural rapport with someone."

In the past, Blunt has smooched stars such as Tom Cruise and Matt Damon, though she refused to name anyone in particular.