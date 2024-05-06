Emily Blunt Admits Kissing Certain Male Costars Made Her Want to Throw Up: 'I've Definitely Not Enjoyed Some of It'
According to Emily Blunt, getting to kiss several handsome men as part of a job isn't as fun as it seems.
In an interview with Howard Stern, the famous disc jockey asked the movie star if she ever wanted to "throw up after kissing an actor?"
"Absolutely," confessed the actress, who married John Krasinski in 2010.
"I wouldn’t say it’s extreme loathing, but I’ve definitely not enjoyed some of it," she shared of working with certain people.
Since it's part of the job, the mom-of-two, 41, does her best to get to know her romantic leads even if she doesn't vibe with them.
"I think my feeling is I’ve got to find something I love about everybody. I have to find something – even if it’s one thing. It might be like they have a nice laugh or I like how they speak to people, they’re polite. I mean, it might be something random," the British beauty explained. "But find something you love about that person or something you love about them as the character and then kind of lean into that."
She also insisted that having natural chemistry with a costar isn't necessary to sell the romance to the audience.
"I’ve been doing this long enough," she said. "I could have chemistry with this water bottle at this point. You know how to conjure it. But it’s just easier when you have a natural rapport with someone."
In the past, Blunt has smooched stars such as Tom Cruise and Matt Damon, though she refused to name anyone in particular.
However, the Devil Wears Prada star made it clear she wasn't referring to The Fall Guy costar Ryan Gosling, 43, when she was talking about trying to get along with a colleague, as she gushed, "I feel like I’m very lucky to be friends with a gem of a person like him."
As the Barbie scene-stealer and Blunt made their press rounds for their new action flick, in which they also play love interests, Gosling revealed his and Eva Mendes' daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 8, have a special nickname for Blunt.
"My kids call her Mary Poppins," the dad-of-two spilled on Today, referring to her titular tole in 2018's Mary Poppins Returns. "You’re working with Mary Poppins today?' Yes I am."
Gosling has also become close with his costar's two daughters, Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7. "They love him so deeply," the actress shared.
"Actually, my oldest one — it's the first movie she has expressed any interest in, and it has nothing to do with me. It’s all about Ryan," she said of The Fall Guy.