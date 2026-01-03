'Emily in Paris' Season 6: What to Know So Far After Explosive Season 5 Finale
Jan. 3 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Will There Be 'Emily in Paris' Season 6?
Will Netflix bring back Emily in Paris for another season?
After Season 5 debuted on the streaming giant on December 18, viewers were left wondering if there could be a potential sixth season to untangle the cliffhangers once and for all.
However, as of press time, Netflix has not officially renewed Emily in Paris for Season 6.
In an August 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, creator Darren Star said he sees the hit series running "as long as they'll have us, and as long as our audience is with us."
He added, "I think the world just keeps broadening and becoming deeper as every season continues."
Star also told The Hollywood Reporter in a separate interview, "Well, let's see how long they want us for. To me, great characters on a great series are like, I have a hard time letting go and saying goodbye. They always take you places."
What Could Happen in 'Emily in Paris' Season 6?
Although the synopsis for a potential Emily in Paris Season 6 has not been revealed, viewers can expect the next installment to pick up the jaw-dropping twists from the fifth season.
For what it's worth, the latest season of the Netflix series saw Emily breaking up with Marcello after he decided to stay in Italy to manage his family's company. As she returned to Agence Grateau, she reached out to Gabriel, who later invited her to meet him in Greece.
"I think the door's always open between those two," Star said of Emily and Gabriel.
Meanwhile, Lily Collins told Tudum, "I don't know what the future holds for Gabriel and Emily. I appreciated that they were able to say goodbye gracefully, without knowing what comes next. Emily is supportive of his adventures and career, and she respects his journey without interfering. That kind of graceful goodbye felt deserved for the characters, and I’m not entirely sure where it will go from here."
Emily in Paris Season 6 could also put Mindy's love life in the spotlight!
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Which Cast Members Could Return for 'Emily in Paris' Season 6?
With the shocking developments in Emily in Paris Season 5, the key characters are likely set to reprise their roles. Collins is expected to be back with Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie, among others.
When Could 'Emily in Paris' Season 6 Be Released?
Emily in Paris has not been officially greenlit for Season 6. But once renewed, it could air sometime in 2026 or 2027 as Season 5 premiered more than a year after the fourth season debuted in September 2024.
All five seasons of Emily in Paris are available to stream on Netflix.