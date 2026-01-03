'Emily in Paris' Season 6: What to Know So Far After Explosive Season 5 Finale

After 'Emily in Paris' Season 5's mind-boggling cliffhangers, here's what could happen next if the hit series returns for Season 6.

Will Netflix bring back Emily in Paris for another season?

After Season 5 debuted on the streaming giant on December 18, viewers were left wondering if there could be a potential sixth season to untangle the cliffhangers once and for all.

However, as of press time, Netflix has not officially renewed Emily in Paris for Season 6.

In an August 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, creator Darren Star said he sees the hit series running "as long as they'll have us, and as long as our audience is with us."

He added, "I think the world just keeps broadening and becoming deeper as every season continues."

Star also told The Hollywood Reporter in a separate interview, "Well, let's see how long they want us for. To me, great characters on a great series are like, I have a hard time letting go and saying goodbye. They always take you places."