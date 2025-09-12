Emily Maynard Johnson Jokes About 20-Year-Old Daughter Ricki Hendrick's Pregnancy: 'Very Against It'

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Maynard Johnson reacted to her 20-year-old daughter, Ricki Hendrick, getting pregnant. After an Instagram user noted it was a “baby outside of marriage,” Hendrick had Johnson share her opinion on her pregnancy.

Emily Maynard Johnson and Ricki Hendrick Sarcastically Talked About Her Pregnancy

Source: @rickihendrickk/Instagram Ricki Hendrick joked her mom was 'devastated' about her pregnancy.

“Very against it,” Johnson told the camera, with a smile on her face. “I cannot believe anybody would ever do that — unforgivable.” Hendrick was next to her, laughing, making it clear that Johnson was being completely sarcastic. Hendrick also followed up the post with a look at how her mom is preparing for the new arrival, showing a gift bag of baby things, lots of baby clothes, a wicker bassinet and a book entitled, The Little Big Book for Grandmothers. “My mom is truthfully so devastated, she’s so upset,” Hendrick said over the video, ridiculing the initial naysayer. “She’s not excited at all for me to have a baby. She’s pissed, actually. She’s super angry. She can’t even look at me. She doesn’t support it at all.”

How Did Ricki Hendrick Announce Her Pregnancy?

Source: @rickihendrickk/Instagram Ricki Hendrick announced her pregnancy on Instagram Story.

Hendrick initially announced her pregnancy on her Instagram Story, showing off her phone’s lock screen with an ultrasound. “Netflix told me I’m not allowed to talk about,” she said over the clip, quoting Huda Mustafa’s Love Island USA reunion quip. “My heart is so full, yet my stomach is so empty because she hates all food,” she said in a post showing off a video from her ultrasound appointment. “I’m convinced.”

Emily Maynard Johnson Called Ricki Hendrick 'a Gift to the World'

Source: @rickihendrickk/Instagram Emily Maynard Johnson paid tribute to Ricki Hendrick in June.

Johnson previously showed her support for Hendrick back in June on her birthday. “My beautiful girl. I’ll always and forever have your back,” she wrote to her daughter. “I love you and am so proud of the person you are. Happy 19th Birthday. You’re a gift to the world!” Johnson has a young child herself, as she gave birth to her latest baby in 2020. "Welcome to the world Magnolia Belle Johnson," she captioned a series of family shots on her Instagram at the time. "You are the most perfect addition to our family and to say your brothers and sister are already in love would be an understatement."

Source: @emilygmaynard/Instagram Emily Maynard Johnson has four children with Tyler Johnson.