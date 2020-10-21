Bachelorette alum Emily Maynard and husband Tyler Johnson delighted fans just days ago with the news of their fourth baby’s arrival, and now they are announcing their newborn daughter’s unusual and very feminine name.

“Welcome to the world Magnolia Belle Johnson,” the proud mom captioned a series of family shots on her Instagram. You are the most perfect addition to our family and to say your brothers and sister are already in love would be an understatement.”

She also revealed that the little girl, who is her fifth child altogether, already seems to have an adorable nickname! “My sweet Nola Belle, you are absolute magic and I can’t wait to see God uncover your personality each day. I’m so happy He picked me to be your mommy,” the 34-year-old gushed over her tot.

EMILY MAYNARD WELCOMES BABY NO. 4! SEE PICTURES

Magnolia Belle will join big brothers Gatlin Avery, 2, Gibson Kyle, 4, and Jennings Tyler, 5; as well as teenage sis Ricki. Ricki’s dad is the late race car driver Ricky Hendrick, who died in a plane crash in 2004.

The baby arrived on Sunday, October 18, with her mom posting a video of the happy event to share with everyone. “Baby #5 …. oh heavenly day,” she wrote.

Maynard and Johnson were married in 2014, and Maynard has been diligent about keeping fans up to date with loving and warm photos of her rapidly expanding clan. She shocked everyone, however, by managing not to reveal her pregnancy with her new daughter on social media until just a day before the baby was born.

5 *BURNING* QUESTIONS WE HAVE ABOUT CLARE CRAWLEY’S SEASON OF ‘THE BACHELORETTE’

Maynard appeared on appeared on season 15 of The Bachelor, where she became engaged to Brad Womack. After splitting with him, she then starred on The Bachelorette, ending up engaged — again — to Jef Holm. When that also went down the tubes, she reconnected with her current husband, whom she’d met prior to filming the series. The pair married after five months of dating, and this time Maynard’s happy ending appears to be solid.

The series is currently on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, this season starring Clare Crawley.