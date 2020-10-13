Clare Crawley is clearly smitten! So much so, the 39-year-old revealed what was going through her head when she met Dale Moss — who she is reportedly engaged to — on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

“It was breathtaking,” she told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 13 — just hours before season 16 premieres — about interacting with Moss. “It was one of those moments where you don’t know it until you experience it, what exactly the feeling is.

“I still can’t put it into words what that feeling is though,” she added. “It was when your body has that kind of, like, a goosebumpy reaction to things; it just takes your breath away.”

THE FINAL ROSE! ‘BACHELOR’ COUPLES WHO HAVE MADE IT PAST 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARIES

During a new teaser for the reality show, viewers got a glimpse into the moment Crawley and the 32-year-old athlete met, and let’s just say sparks were flying.

“I’m a hugger, so I’ve got a big hug for you,” he said as he picked her up off the ground.

“I needed this,” she said. “I needed this so bad, you have no idea. Thank you for the great hug! That was amazing. You’re a good hugger. I definitely feel like I just met my husband. I’m shaking!”

THE 26 HOTTEST CONTESTANTS TO EVER COMPETE ON THE BACHELOR

The Bachelorette was supposed to start filming in March, but after the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation, the show was put on pause. Although Crawley admitted she snooped on some of her suitors online, she restrained herself from having conversations with the men. “There was never a moment where I was going to reach out, where I wanted to reach out because I knew that this was going to happen eventually, where I was going to get the chance to meet these guys, and I didn’t want to kind of pre-judge anyone and shoot myself in the foot by having these conversations and putting that at risk,” she shared.

“You only really know when you meet them in person and can actually be around their families, see them in person to know do we have that connection? If I was to start something with a guy beforehand, I would just be doing myself a disservice because I would be putting it all on the line for that. That makes no sense to me,” she added.

SMELL THE ROSES! THE 22 GREATEST MOMENTS FROM ‘THE BACHELOR’ FINALES

While staying at home, the Bachelor in Paradise alum got a chance to take a beat before her journey began.

“Personally, quarantine gave me so much time to reflect and to actually stop, take a breath, take a long breath, and reevaluate over and over again what exactly — and hone in on — what I’m looking for,” she said. “So, I had a clear direction of what I wanted and what I didn’t want.”

The Bachelorette returns on ABC on Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.