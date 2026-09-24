Emily Osment Says Working With Dolly Parton on 'Hannah Montana' Was 'So Lovely'

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Emily Osment will never forget the sweet impression Dolly Parton left on the Hannah Montana set. The actress, who portrayed Miley Stewart’s best friend Lilly Truscott on the Disney Channel sitcom, recently reflected on working with the late country music legend. “Oh man, she was so lovely,” Osment told People while attending Warner Bros. Television Group’s 78th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees Celebration on September 14. “She was, if not on time, very early, and she always smelled like magnolias. That’s what I remember. She smelled really good.” Parton played Aunt Dolly, the glamorous onscreen aunt of Miley Cyrus’ character.

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Dolly Parton Made Her Mark on ‘Hannah Montana’

Source: MEGA Emily Osment played Miley's best friend in 'Hannah Montana.'

Parton appeared in three episodes of Hannah Montana throughout its four-season run. She made her debut in Season 1’s “Good Golly, Miss Dolly” in 2006 before returning for Season 2’s “I Will Always Loathe You” in 2007 and Season 4’s “Kiss It All Goodbye” in 2010. Her character was more than a celebrity cameo. Parton was Cyrus’ real-life godmother and remained one of the “Flowers” singer’s closest mentors until the icon’s death. The beloved series premiered in March 2006 and followed teenager Miley Stewart as she attempted to balance an ordinary life with her secret identity as pop superstar Hannah Montana. The comedy recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a television special honoring its enduring impact.

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Dolly Parton Introduced Herself to a New Generation

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus reflected on losing Dolly Parton recently.

Parton’s appearances also introduced her to younger fans, many of whom came to know the music icon simply as “Aunt Dolly.” “We just worked so great together,” Parton said of Cyrus in a 2020 Vanity Fair interview, adding that the show gave her “a whole new following” among its young viewers. As OK! previously reported, Cyrus recently praised her godmother’s authenticity, explaining that Parton remained genuine despite her famous wigs, makeup and larger-than-life persona. Cyrus said having Parton in her life taught her that someone could maintain a public persona without losing their true identity.

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton died in August.

Parton died on August 25 at 80 after a private battle with cancer. Cyrus later revealed their final conversation centered on her upcoming album, Bass Persuades, as sharing new music had become a tradition between them. In an emotional tribute, Cyrus promised to continue honoring the woman who shaped her personally and professionally. “I have an angel by my side,” Cyrus wrote. “I always have.”

Source: MEGA Emily Osment shared fond memories of Dolly Parton.