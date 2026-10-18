Emily Osment Opens Up About Age Difference with Costar Montana Jordan, Says Their Characters 'Really Love Each Other'

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Emily Osment, 34, addressed the age gap between herself and co-star Montana Jordan, 23, while promoting her new CBS series, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage. The series features a romance centered on age difference, which has sparked curiosity among fans. “Not really, to be honest,” Osment stated when asked if the years between them affect their dynamic. She acknowledged that there are some cultural references that Jordan may not recognize, but she believes their chemistry remains intact.

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The Actress Praised Their on-Screen Chemistry

Source: MEGA Emily Osment was 34, while Montana Jordan was 23, when she addressed questions about their age gap.

Osment praised Jordan for his maturity, noting that he is already a father at a young age. Looking ahead to the second half of Season 2, she commented on the relationship between their characters, saying, “They really love each other. There’s no doubt about that.” Fans are invested in Georgie and Mandy’s love story, despite concerns about the potential impact of their age difference.

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Emily Osment Wanted Georgie and Mandy's Romance to Last

Source: MEGA Emily Osment said the characters Georgie and Mandy genuinely loved each other as the series continued its second season.

The series continues the narrative from Young Sheldon, where viewers first met Georgie and Mandy. Osment noted that while the characters face challenges, she hopes the couple’s journey will keep audiences engaged. “Just personally, I hope it takes them a really long time to get there,” she mentioned, referring to their future as a couple. Despite her worries about the fictional couple's future, Osment emphasized the importance of the relationship's development. “I’d like to see it have some legs before they break up,” she stated, reflecting her desire for a strong narrative arc.

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Age Differences Could Create Challenges for the Couple

Source: GEORGIE AND MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE/CBS Emily Osment acknowledged that the age difference between Georgie and Mandy could contribute to challenges in their fictional marriage.

The actress acknowledged that the age gap could contribute to potential challenges in their marriage. “We can maybe assume it’s because of the age difference,” she remarked, indicating that their varying life experiences could create complications. Osment commended the sitcom for addressing real issues couples face. She hinted at a storyline involving Georgie’s rise to success, saying, “I have this inkling that it may have something to do with him soon becoming the tire king of Texas.”

Season 2 Teased New Developments for Georgie and Mandy

Source: GEORGIE AND MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE/CBS ‘Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage’ continued the story introduced in ‘Young Sheldon’, and its episodes were available on CBS and Paramount+.