Hollywood Couples Still Going Strong! From Candice King and Steven Krueger to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Candice King, on the other hand, found love on set not just once, but twice!

After her marriage to Joe King ended, she moved on with her former The Vampire Diaries costar Steven Krueger and became engaged after about two years of dating.

"I think 38 just might be my favorite year yet 🎂♥️ A couple of weeks ago @stevenakrueger gave me the best gift of all when he asked me to marry him," Candice confirmed their engagement in a May post. "The privilege of getting older is much sweeter knowing I get to share it with you Steven. Thank you for asking me to dance through life with you. And thank you to everyone for the kind birthday wishes x (Special shout out to @catherinepowell for 📸 snapping these sweet pics at our fave @marthas_nashville 🥃 )."