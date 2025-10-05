Hollywood Couples Still Going Strong! From Candice King and Steven Krueger to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Oct. 5 2025, Published 12:09 p.m. ET
Candice King and Steven Krueger
Candice King, on the other hand, found love on set not just once, but twice!
After her marriage to Joe King ended, she moved on with her former The Vampire Diaries costar Steven Krueger and became engaged after about two years of dating.
"I think 38 just might be my favorite year yet 🎂♥️ A couple of weeks ago @stevenakrueger gave me the best gift of all when he asked me to marry him," Candice confirmed their engagement in a May post. "The privilege of getting older is much sweeter knowing I get to share it with you Steven. Thank you for asking me to dance through life with you. And thank you to everyone for the kind birthday wishes x (Special shout out to @catherinepowell for 📸 snapping these sweet pics at our fave @marthas_nashville 🥃 )."
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance share a powerful partnership that merges their real-life love with their on-screen drama.
They got married in 1997 and welcomed fraternal twins, Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance, via surrogate on January 27, 2006.
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid
In the fast-paced realm of romance, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are making headlines, often seen experiencing life together in NYC.
They were first romantically linked in October 2023 and went Instagram official in May.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet effortlessly keep things casual while enjoying their courtside dates.
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts
Billy Crudup's transition from Mary-Louise Parker to Naomi Watts showcases a captivating romantic journey, with a joyful ending in sight when he married Watts.
“We've been doing this for a long time,” Crudup shared in an interview. “I think we have some idea of how each of us manages our careers, and so we do the best that we can to just be supportive of the other person's agenda.”
Emma Slater and Alan Bersten
Additionally, Dancing With the Stars pros Emma Slater and Alan Bersten are not just dancing on stage; they are sealing their romance with tender public displays of affection and endearing social media exchanges.