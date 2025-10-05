or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Hollywood couples
OK LogoPHOTOS

Hollywood Couples Still Going Strong! From Candice King and Steven Krueger to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

hollywood couples navigating their romantic journeys
Source: MEGA

Love blossoms among your favorite Hollywood stars, turning Tinseltown into a true romantic paradise.

Profile Image

Oct. 5 2025, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Candice King and Steven Krueger

candice king and steven krueger
Source: MEGA
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Candice King, on the other hand, found love on set not just once, but twice!

After her marriage to Joe King ended, she moved on with her former The Vampire Diaries costar Steven Krueger and became engaged after about two years of dating.

"I think 38 just might be my favorite year yet 🎂♥️ A couple of weeks ago @stevenakrueger gave me the best gift of all when he asked me to marry him," Candice confirmed their engagement in a May post. "The privilege of getting older is much sweeter knowing I get to share it with you Steven. Thank you for asking me to dance through life with you. And thank you to everyone for the kind birthday wishes x (Special shout out to @catherinepowell for 📸 snapping these sweet pics at our fave @marthas_nashville 🥃 )."

Article continues below advertisement

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance

angela bassett and courtney b vance
Source: MEGA

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance share a powerful partnership that merges their real-life love with their on-screen drama.

They got married in 1997 and welcomed fraternal twins, Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance, via surrogate on January 27, 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid

bradley cooper and gigi hadid
Source: MEGA

In the fast-paced realm of romance, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are making headlines, often seen experiencing life together in NYC.

They were first romantically linked in October 2023 and went Instagram official in May.

MORE ON:
Hollywood couples

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

kylie jenner and timothae chalamet
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet effortlessly keep things casual while enjoying their courtside dates.

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

billy crudup and naomi watts
Source: MEGA

Billy Crudup's transition from Mary-Louise Parker to Naomi Watts showcases a captivating romantic journey, with a joyful ending in sight when he married Watts.

“We've been doing this for a long time,” Crudup shared in an interview. “I think we have some idea of how each of us manages our careers, and so we do the best that we can to just be supportive of the other person's agenda.”

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Slater and Alan Bersten

emma slater and alan bersten
Source: MEGA

Additionally, Dancing With the Stars pros Emma Slater and Alan Bersten are not just dancing on stage; they are sealing their romance with tender public displays of affection and endearing social media exchanges.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.