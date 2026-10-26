Emily Osment Requested Intimacy Coordinator When Kissing Her 'Young Sheldon' Costar Montana Jordan: 'He Was a Baby!'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 1:56 p.m. ET
When Emily Osment joined Young Sheldon during its fifth season, she was immediately thrust into a romantic storyline that required some serious onscreen chemistry.
Playing Mandy McAllister opposite Montana Jordan's Georgie Cooper, Osment was tasked with filming a passionate kissing scene with her new costar in her very first episode.
However, the actress had concerns about their age difference and wanted to ensure both actors felt comfortable on set. She approached producer Tim Marx about bringing in an intimacy coordinator to help navigate the scene.
“My concern wasn’t the discomfort of making out with someone after just meeting them; I’m an actor, so that’s something I’m used to. My discomfort was that he was eighteen,” Osment explained. “And that made me uncomfortable. He was a baby! A baby with a mullet.”
At the time, Osment was 29, while Jordan was just weeks away from his 19th birthday.
Production Team Hired Intimacy Coordinator on Osment's Request
Although it was too late to bring someone in for their very first scene, Osment’s request ensured an intimacy coordinator was present as their characters' romance escalated in later episodes.
Until then, the crew had never considered hiring an expert for kissing scenes.
“They just had never thought to hire an intimacy coordinator before,” Osment noted, adding that having one “made everything easier. I think it’s something that’s really important.”
Osment Took Steps to Protect Costar Montana Jordan
Osment was also determined to look out for her teenage costar.
“I don’t know if Montana even knew if he could ask for that,” she said, noting that as “such a sweet kid, I think he would just eat his discomfort.”
“Like, let’s give him the option, too. Make him comfortable,” she insisted.
Supporting her, co-creator Steve Molaro stated Osment “had every right to ask for that,” adding she later felt “comfortable without one.”
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Director Alex Reid Admitted Big Oversight
Director Alex Reid, who helmed Mandy’s debut episode, admitted the crew had completely overlooked intimacy coordination.
“It just had never been discussed,” Reid confessed. “And she was totally right. She was a thousand percent right,” he acknowledged, explaining that since the show lacked s-- scenes,
"It wasn’t a muscle we were used to using, and they were just kissing. But we totally dropped the ball on that," he added.
Osment and Jordan are Leading New Sequel Series
Osment’s initiative built trust and ease between the stars, anchoring the beloved The Big Bang Theory spinoff centered on Iain Armitage as young Sheldon Cooper.
After debuting on CBS in September 2017 and concluding its seven-season run in May 2024, the hit franchise expanded around the duo.
Jordan and Osment, who became a series regular three episodes after her debut, now lead the sequel series Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, currently in its third season on CBS.
The entire behind-the-scenes account is featured in Jessica Radloff’s book, Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw’s Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy, available now wherever books are sold.