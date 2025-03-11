or
Emily Osment Ditches Wedding Ring While Out With Rarely Seen Brother Haley Joel Osment After Settling Her Speedy Divorce: Photos

Emily Osment was married to Jack Anthony for five months.

By:

March 11 2025, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

Actress Emily Osment is moving forward with her life after settling her divorce from Jack Anthony in less than a week.

On Monday, March 10 — Osment's birthday and the very same day she filed the settlement documents — the newly single star was spotted out to lunch with her rarely seen brother, Haley Joel Osment.

One the same day Emily Osment settled her divorce from Jack Anthony, she went out for lunch with her brother, Haley Joel Osment.

The Hannah Montana alum, 33, was dressed casual for the outing in a cream puffer coat, patterned beige bike shorts and a green baseball cap, tying her blonde locks back in a ponytail. She also donned a pair of black Vans sneakers and carried a fuchsia bag.

Emily had a noticeably bare finger, having ditched her wedding ring since ending her short marriage.

The actress dressed casual for the Monday, March 10, outing, where she wasn't wearing her wedding ring.

Emily's brother, 36, also dressed down for the meal, wearing a black Los Angeles Dodgers T-shirt, black shorts, camo green baseball cap and flip flops. The star is nearly unrecognizable from his Sixth Sense days, partly due to his thick facial hair.

Though Haley isn't often seen out in public, he clearly wanted to be there to support his sister.

The 'Hannah Montana' star filed for divorce after just five months of marriage.

Though Emily and her former spouse attended some Hollywood events together, they kept their relationship rather private.

According to TMZ, court documents revealed she and Jack both waived their rights to seek spousal support. They also had a prenuptial agreement in place and didn't share any children, helping to speed along the divorce process.

The pair's date of separation was listed as December 7.

Though she didn't file until last week, Emily listed their date of separation as December 7, 2024, which is just shy of two months after they got married on October 12.

"I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn’t work out," the Disney Channel alum expressed of the split in a public statement.

The exes began dating in 2021 and got engaged two years later.

The exes began dating in 2021, and in 2023, the blonde beauty admitted to People she was counting down the days until she became a bride.

"It's so exciting, and we have to constantly remind ourselves, you're only going to do this once. So you might look at 1000 pictures of what looks like the exact same chair, and your wedding planner will say, ‘What kind of chairs do you want?’ And I'll say, ‘Yes, there should be chairs there.' And she'll say, ‘No, but what kind of chairs?’ And I'll say, ‘I don't care. There should just be chairs," she explained at the time about planning the nuptials. "It's a little bit like that."

"A lot of very small decisions that don't seem to matter, but on the day, you're going to be so happy that you sat down and went through the tough decision making," Emily continued. "Because at the end of the day, you get to be married, and that's the greatest thing ever."

