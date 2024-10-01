or
Bruce Willis Left Voicemails for 'Sixth Sense' Costar Haley Joel Osment After Wrapping Horror Film

Bruce Willis left voicemails for his 'Sixth Sense' costar Haley Joel Osment after wrapping the film.

Oct. 1 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Haley Joel Osment, 36, who captivated audiences as the young boy with a chilling ability to "see dead people," fondly recalls how Bruce Willis, his Sixth Sense costar, stayed in touch after the film’s release.

“I heard from [Bruce] a lot after it came out in those subsequent years. He’d leave voicemails at the house from time to time, just checking in,” Osment shared.

Haley Joel Osment played the role of a young boy with a chilling ability to 'see dead people.'

The personal connection the two formed off-screen continued while promoting the film.

“We went to Japan together twice... So he would call ahead of that, and then sometimes I would just come home from school and the answering machine would be blinking, and it’d be him going like, ‘Hey, Haley Joel. Just saying hi,’” he recalled.

“I need to find those old answering tapes... I know we preserved those,” the Almost Friends star added, referring to the voicemails left by Willis.

The actor hasn't spoken to Bruce Willis since the news of his health in recent years.

As The Sixth Sense celebrates its 25th anniversary, Osment admitted that his costar’s talent and kindness left an indelible mark on him as a young actor.

Despite their bond during the horror film, Osment shared, “I have not spoken to him since the news of his health in recent years,” referring to the Die Hard star's diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, which his family announced in March 2022.

The Bogus alum also reflected on how thrilled it was to work with Willis at that time, especially as a child.

“At that point, I was old enough to have seen a lot of Bruce’s movies, which added a lot of excitement to it... That was the first gigantic celebrity that I’d worked with at an age where I was aware of his stardom,” the Tusk alum noted.

Haley Joel Osment's admiration for Bruce Willis extended to his work ethic and how he commanded the set.

This admiration for Willis extended to his work ethic and how he commanded the set.

“He did everything in such a cool way, and had such charisma, and was the person that you want on set setting the tone... Bruce led the way on that,” Osment said.

The difference between Willis’ natural charisma and the character he played was one of the things that impressed Osment the most.

“One of the things that makes it such a cool performance — you can sense all that beneath the surface, but it’s this guy who’s living kind of a buttoned-up life and he’s restrained and aloof,” he explained. “So that contrast between the twinkle you can see in Bruce’s eyes and this colder guy that he’s inhabiting was interesting.”

Bruce Willis has dementia.

“It made a huge impression on me,” he said, acknowledging the monumental success of the film, which grossed over $672 million globally and earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor at just 10 years old.

