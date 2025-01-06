or
Haley Joel Osment Seen Alongside Sister Emily in Rare Family Photo

haley joel osment rare family photo sister emily
Source: MEGA

Haley Joel Osment shared a rare family photo with his younger sister, Emily Osment, via Instagram.

By:

Jan. 6 2025, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Haley Joel Osment enjoyed some quality time with his younger sister, Emily Osment.

On January 5, Haley shared a rare family photo on Instagram. In the snap, Haley Joel is dressed in a suit and tie while Emily, 32, stunned in a silver dress with bob-length hair styled in soft waves.

Source: @hjosment/Instagram
The Osment siblings were raised in Los Angeles by their father, Michael, an actor, and their mother, Theresa, an English teacher. Both started acting at a young age, landing roles in commercials, movies and TV shows.

Haley Joel rose to fame early with standout roles in Forrest Gump and The Sixth Sense, which earned him an Academy Award nomination. Meanwhile, Emily has built an equally impressive career, starring in Hannah Montana, Young Sheldon and its spinoff, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

haley joel osment shares photo with sister
Source: @hjosment/Instagram

Naturally, fans wasted no time sharing their thoughts on the touching moment.

“Sweet sibling picture! ❤️,” one follower gushed, while another chimed in, “I would love to see how you guys are together. Knowing Haley’s comedy style he’s probably the most chaotic goofy older brother.”

“The siblings, ever😊,” another added.

“❤️❤️🙌 Miss y’all!” a fourth wrote.

haley joel osment family moment instagram
Source: MEGA

The actress recently married her longtime love, Jack Anthony.

The post comes just a few months after Haley Joel was a groomsman at Emily’s wedding to Jack Anthony in October 2024.

“It was really cute,” she shared of his brother during her appearance at The Drew Barrymore Show in November 2024. ​​"I loved being able to sort of have him support me in that way, to support both of us in that way. He just nailed it.”

haley joel emily osment rare sibling photo
Source: MEGA

Emily Osment is known for her roles in 'Hannah Montana,' 'Young Sheldon' and its spinoff 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.'

The Tusk star has often spoken about the close bond he shares with the Pretty Smart alum.

"We definitely have tried to help each other as much as we can," Haley Joel told E! News in August 2024.

“[Emily] didn't need too much advice from me,” he added. “She forged her own path, and her comedy career has been pretty incredible. I'm really happy for her and proud of her. It's fun that we both get to still be doing this after starting as children."

haley joel and emily osment reunite photo
Source: MEGA

Haley Joel Osment gained fame as a child actor with roles in 'Forrest Gump' and 'The Sixth Sense.'

Looking back at their childhood acting careers, Haley Joel credited their parents for keeping them grounded.

“We both were very fortunate to have wonderful parents who were very skeptical of the industry and did not want us getting involved in anything outside of the work itself,” Haley Joel said in 2022. “And for me, it always has been about the work.”

