Haley Joel Osment Seen Alongside Sister Emily in Rare Family Photo

The Tusk star has often spoken about the close bond he shares with the Pretty Smart alum.

"We definitely have tried to help each other as much as we can," Haley Joel told E! News in August 2024.

“[Emily] didn't need too much advice from me,” he added. “She forged her own path, and her comedy career has been pretty incredible. I'm really happy for her and proud of her. It's fun that we both get to still be doing this after starting as children."