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Emily Ratajkowski Goes Makeup-Free as She Flaunts Her Cleavage in Busty Sports Bra After Being 'Spoiled' for 35th Birthday: Photos

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski
Source: MEGA/@emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski showed off new earrings she was 'spoiled' with for her 35th birthday.

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June 9 2026, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

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Emily Ratajkowski showed off her lavish 35th birthday gift.

The model admitted she was “spoiled” as she flaunted a fresh pair of diamond earrings in a Monday, June 8, Instagram Story.

Ratajkowski was makeup-free while she sported a gray sports bra with a white button-down shirt layered over it.

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Image of Emily Ratajkowski got luxe new jewelry for her 35th birthday.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski got luxe new jewelry for her 35th birthday.

A hand from off camera pulled back her hair, revealing her sparkly new jewelry.

“A very spoiled birthday girl,” she wrote.

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Inside Emily Ratajkowski's 35th Birthday Festivities

Image of Emily Ratajkowski spilled out of a sports bra.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski spilled out of a sports bra.

Just one day prior, Ratajkowski took to Instagram to recap her birthday festivities alongside A-list friends, including fellow model Irina Shayk. The birthday girl rocked a skintight red dress with criss-cross detailing running down the front. She posed with a beverage in hand, in front of a double-tiered red cake with flowers and smoking a cigarette outdoors.

In one image, she thrust her arms in the air while boyfriend Romain Gavras wrapped an arm around her waist, and her pals were all smiles. At the end of her photo dump, her man was once again present as she draped her legs over his lap.

“BIRTHDAY!” the brunette beauty captioned her post as celebrities wished her a happy birthday from the comments section, including Eiza González, Alex Consani, Marc Jacobs and Chantel Jeffries.

Shayk added, “Happy bday my 😍. We loved to celebrate u last night my queen❤️❤️❤️.”

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When Did Emily Ratajkowski Start Dating Romain Gavras?

Image of Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her 35th birthday with A-listers.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her 35th birthday with A-listers.

Before her birthday social media share, Ratajkowski’s most recent Instagram post was a relationship hard-launch with Romain Gavras. In the romantic snapshot, the French filmmaker grabbed her neck and pulled her in close as she held a drink.

In a June 2025 interview, the mom-of-one said she had “zero straight men in [her] life, unless they’re a romantic interest.”

“In the hierarchy of needs, that’s at the top of the pyramid, which is nice,” she explained. “[Men are] pleasure and fun, but not a part of my core. The rest of my life is community with other women and queer people, and being a mom."

Emily Ratajkowski Split From Ex-Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Image of Emily Ratajkowski's boyfriend, Romain Gavras, attended her birthday party.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski's boyfriend, Romain Gavras, attended her birthday party.

Ratajkowski was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard before they split in 2022. The exes share son Sylvester, 4.

In July 2022, a source confirmed to Page Six that the separation was a result of the producer’s infidelity.

“Yeah, he cheated,” the insider alleged. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

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