Emily Ratajkowski Exposes Her Chest in Revealing Red Dress During 35th Birthday Festivities: Photos

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Another year, another sultry outfit. Emily Ratajkowski sported a cleavage-baring, red bodycon dress with criss-cross detailing down the front as she celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday, June 7. The model was joined by a group of her closest friends as she smoked a cigarette outdoors, sipped on a beverage from the bar and posed in front of a two-tiered red cake with flowers on top.

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Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski just turned 35.

In one snapshot, Ratajkowski sat on a bench outside as she flaunted her long legs in a pair of cheetah-print heels. “BIRTHDAY!” she captioned a Monday, June 8, post recapping the festivities. Celebrities flooded the comments section with birthday wishes, including Eiza González, Alex Consani, Marc Jacobs and Chantel Jeffries.

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Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her birthday with a group of close friends.

This is not the only set of racy photos Ratajkowski has posted as of late. On May 6, she bared her chest in a plunging, halter-style polka dot dress. The star straddled a bed as she posed provocatively in a collection of selfies. She complemented her revealing attire with gold hoop earrings and black eyeliner. “House is coming along,” she wrote on a post that was captured from a room with bright red walls.

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Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging dress.

In a June 2025 interview, Ratajkowski opened up about how her style has evolved since becoming a mom in 2021. "It’s a little bit of a walk to my son’s school now, so I can’t wear heeled shoes," she explained. "But, when I was in the city, we lived two blocks from his preschool, and I would often just leave for work from there. At that point, I was hosting my filmed podcast, so I would be in an outfit." Compared to the other moms she knows, the model is "definitely dressed up.” "I think that’s actually one of the ways I really enjoy being subversive with motherhood. There’s so much around what a mom should look like,” she expressed.

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski is currently dating Romain Gavras.