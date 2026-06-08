Emily Ratajkowski Exposes Her Chest in Revealing Red Dress During 35th Birthday Festivities: Photos
June 8 2026, Published 4:59 p.m. ET
Another year, another sultry outfit.
Emily Ratajkowski sported a cleavage-baring, red bodycon dress with criss-cross detailing down the front as she celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday, June 7.
The model was joined by a group of her closest friends as she smoked a cigarette outdoors, sipped on a beverage from the bar and posed in front of a two-tiered red cake with flowers on top.
In one snapshot, Ratajkowski sat on a bench outside as she flaunted her long legs in a pair of cheetah-print heels.
“BIRTHDAY!” she captioned a Monday, June 8, post recapping the festivities.
Celebrities flooded the comments section with birthday wishes, including Eiza González, Alex Consani, Marc Jacobs and Chantel Jeffries.
This is not the only set of racy photos Ratajkowski has posted as of late. On May 6, she bared her chest in a plunging, halter-style polka dot dress. The star straddled a bed as she posed provocatively in a collection of selfies. She complemented her revealing attire with gold hoop earrings and black eyeliner.
“House is coming along,” she wrote on a post that was captured from a room with bright red walls.
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In a June 2025 interview, Ratajkowski opened up about how her style has evolved since becoming a mom in 2021.
"It’s a little bit of a walk to my son’s school now, so I can’t wear heeled shoes," she explained. "But, when I was in the city, we lived two blocks from his preschool, and I would often just leave for work from there. At that point, I was hosting my filmed podcast, so I would be in an outfit."
Compared to the other moms she knows, the model is "definitely dressed up.”
"I think that’s actually one of the ways I really enjoy being subversive with motherhood. There’s so much around what a mom should look like,” she expressed.
Elsewhere in the conversation, the mom gave an update on her dating life.
“I still like men. I just have zero straight men in my life, unless they’re a romantic interest,” she said. “In the hierarchy of needs, that’s at the top of the pyramid, which is nice. [Men are] pleasure and fun, but not a part of my core. The rest of my life is community with other women and queer people, and being a mom."
In November 2025, Ratajkowski sparked romance rumors with French filmmaker Romain Gavras. The duo hard-launched their relationship in February with a sweet snapshot of him holding her neck during a date night.