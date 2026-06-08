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Emily Ratajkowski Exposes Her Chest in Revealing Red Dress During 35th Birthday Festivities: Photos

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski
Source: MEGA/@emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski showcased her lean figure in a red mini dress during her 35th birthday party.

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June 8 2026, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

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Another year, another sultry outfit.

Emily Ratajkowski sported a cleavage-baring, red bodycon dress with criss-cross detailing down the front as she celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday, June 7.

The model was joined by a group of her closest friends as she smoked a cigarette outdoors, sipped on a beverage from the bar and posed in front of a two-tiered red cake with flowers on top.

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Image of Emily Ratajkowski just turned 35.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski just turned 35.

In one snapshot, Ratajkowski sat on a bench outside as she flaunted her long legs in a pair of cheetah-print heels.

“BIRTHDAY!” she captioned a Monday, June 8, post recapping the festivities.

Celebrities flooded the comments section with birthday wishes, including Eiza González, Alex Consani, Marc Jacobs and Chantel Jeffries.

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Image of Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her birthday with a group of close friends.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her birthday with a group of close friends.

This is not the only set of racy photos Ratajkowski has posted as of late. On May 6, she bared her chest in a plunging, halter-style polka dot dress. The star straddled a bed as she posed provocatively in a collection of selfies. She complemented her revealing attire with gold hoop earrings and black eyeliner.

“House is coming along,” she wrote on a post that was captured from a room with bright red walls.

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Image of Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging dress.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging dress.

In a June 2025 interview, Ratajkowski opened up about how her style has evolved since becoming a mom in 2021.

"It’s a little bit of a walk to my son’s school now, so I can’t wear heeled shoes," she explained. "But, when I was in the city, we lived two blocks from his preschool, and I would often just leave for work from there. At that point, I was hosting my filmed podcast, so I would be in an outfit."

Compared to the other moms she knows, the model is "definitely dressed up.”

"I think that’s actually one of the ways I really enjoy being subversive with motherhood. There’s so much around what a mom should look like,” she expressed.

Image of Emily Ratajkowski is currently dating Romain Gavras.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is currently dating Romain Gavras.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the mom gave an update on her dating life.

“I still like men. I just have zero straight men in my life, unless they’re a romantic interest,” she said. “In the hierarchy of needs, that’s at the top of the pyramid, which is nice. [Men are] pleasure and fun, but not a part of my core. The rest of my life is community with other women and queer people, and being a mom."

In November 2025, Ratajkowski sparked romance rumors with French filmmaker Romain Gavras. The duo hard-launched their relationship in February with a sweet snapshot of him holding her neck during a date night.

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